Politics
Boris Johnson: my Brexit, my borders, my shit, by Marion Van Renterghem
In heavy days of populism, there are electric words. At the start of the 21st century, “borders” is one of those on the rise. From referendums to elections, from one side of the Channel and the Atlantic to the other, candidates for the supreme office agitate them, marveling at causing shivers, like Poseidons armed with their tridents. But for Boris Johnson, passing Poseidon in the short story Albion, these words count infinitely more than any of his counterparts, whether in power or trying to gain access to it. Because the Prime Minister of a kingdom which has the particularity of being insular and adoring to believe itself protected from the rest of the world by seas and oceans, obtained by this magic word of “border” and its usual derivatives this which makes the salt of its existence: Brexit. Boris Johnson is linked to him to the point of being completely confused. He is both the creator and the creature, the parent and the child, the master and the slave, the God and his believer. It is ontologically the Brexit, this cause suddenly straddled to reach the post of Prime Minister, the Grail of which he dreamed out loud since he played with his rival and predecessor David Cameron, in the playgrounds of Eton and of Oxford. Johnson owes everything to Brexit and Brexit owes everything to Johnson’s incomparable talent for having accumulated grossly false campaign promises, starting with the first: by leaving the European Union, the United Kingdom will regain control of its borders. “Take back control”. Immigration is over, it’s when you want, how you want.
Stuck by his original lie
It didn’t take much more to convince Brexit voters, worried about the 2015 migrant crisis, rocked by the nationalist music of tabloids with millions of copies, reinforced by them in their feeling of being exceptional. Posters depicting hordes of Syrians on their way to invade England, or Johnson’s agitated threat of Turkish immigration due to Turkey’s imaginary EU membership, deliberately confused immigration from outside Europe – that of the Turks and Syrians, more meaningful to the imagination and more likely to panic public opinion – and intra-European immigration – that of Polish or Romanian workers, to which part of the British population had become hostile. Let us overlook the fact that it was the United Kingdom, then a member of the EU, which was most zealous in opening up the market to the new Eastern Europeans. Let us also pass on the fact that the current shortage of manpower of which the British complain is largely due to the fact that these immigrants essential to the functioning of the hospitals, the catering or the transport of heavy goods vehicles, have had to do since the divorce the way home, and that the Prime Minister now contortions to call them back.
The tragedy of the 27 migrants drowned in the English Channel is a mirror held out to Boris Johnson. The promise of border control and the immigration brake were the main arguments that determined the Brexit vote. Now that promise was a lie. The departure of the EU has put an end to intra-European immigration, but it changes absolutely nothing to extra-European immigration. The Channel has not widened. The “liberated” United Kingdom must face, alone, the protection of its borders and finally respect the Geneva Convention on refugees of which it is one of the first signatories. It will have to take its share of asylum requests without the extravagant so-called “Le Touquet” agreements, which leave France to manage its border and which should be rendered obsolete by Brexit – while securing human lives.
Boris Johnson is stuck by his original lie. If it “is” Brexit, which is itself the promise of rediscovered borders, migrants ready to die to reach England are its worst opponents. Promising to drive them back with Jet-Ski or accusing France allows him to win a little more the love of the tabloids. Perhaps one day, as Charles Aznavour did, he will be able to shed a tear at his former glory and sing: “My Brexit, my borders, my shit”.
