Chinese Embassy in Spain publicly points finger at ABC correspondent for profile of Xi Jinping

Related news It is confirmed that the censorship of the ABC site in China is due to the profile published on Sunday by this newspaper, titled Xi Jinping, the Red Emperor. Without making any mention of the said censorship, the Chinese Embassy in Spain published on its internet portal this Wednesday a statement criticizing this article where, moreover, it publicly reports in capital letters to the ABC correspondent in Beijing, Pablo M. Dez. On November 28, 2021, the ABC newspaper published an article about the Chinese leader, written by the reporter. PABLO M. TEN. It is an article full of ignorance, bias and lies, turning a blind eye to the facts and shamelessly discrediting China and its leader, gravely violating basic journalism principles such as objectivity and neutrality, and distorting the perception of the Spaniards on China, to which the Chinese embassy expresses its great dissatisfaction, its firm opposition and its firm condemnation, the statement said. Despite these criticisms, the Chinese Embassy does not specify what are the alleged lies it is exposing or the reasons why shamelessly defames China and its leader. In a very disturbing detail, the embassy is targeting the author of the article, Pablo M. Dez, by underlining his name in capital letters and naming him publicly, posing a risk to his security in China. Since the article was published on Sunday and ABC was censored, Dez has suffered constant insults and threats on Twitter from followers, trolls and “bots” of the Chinese regime, most of them camouflaged as pseudonyms and fake photos. In this harassment, the Consul of China in Barcelona, Zhu Jingyang, who also criticizes the article as false and degrading but without explaining what the lies and insults are. The Spanish government: the statements of the Chinese consul are unacceptable A. Calero In response, the Spanish government firmly defends freedom of expression as one of the essential elements of democratic systems. The statements posted on Twitter by the Chinese Consul General are unacceptable and have therefore been transferred to the Chinese Embassy by the Spanish authorities. Constant signaling Public targeting of journalists is becoming a worrying trend in China. Last summer, during the floods in central Henan Province, the Communist Youth League asked on the Weibo social network that the correspondent of the BBC, Robin Brant. A few days later, other journalists from the Deustche Welle and the Los Angeles Times They were surrounded by a crowd which berated and threatened them. This harassment then continued on Chinese social networks, leading the correspondents’ club to pronounce a conviction. Now it’s the turn of ABC correspondent Pablo M. Dez, who has been in China since 2005 and has covered the most important events that have taken place since then in that country and the rest of Asia, such as the Beijing Olympics and the tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster in Japan. For its report and its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, The International Press Club awarded him the award for best Spanish correspondent last year abroad. Instead of explaining the lies he denounces in Xi Jinping’s profile, which is part of a series on communist dictators of the 21st century, the Chinese Embassy in Spain insists that democracy in its various manifestations cannot should not be measured with a single standard. Although the Beijing regime does not allow elections or party freedom, impose censorship, and persecute dissidents, the statement assures that anyone with an objective and impartial position will have no difficulty in understanding the core values ​​and the true sense of democracy. . See them

