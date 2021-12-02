PM Modi meets with officials to discuss Cyclone Jawad and ensure safe evacuation

As Cyclone Jawad is expected to hit the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh-Odisha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed preparedness to deal with the situation and called on authorities to take all possible measures to ensure evacuation people in complete safety.

The meeting chaired by Modi brought together the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, the Minister of Interior, the Director General (DG) of NDRF and the DG, IMD.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said a region of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify in Cyclone Jawad, which is expected to reach the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh-Odisha around the morning of December 4. , with the wind speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour.

Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the readiness of states, central ministries and relevant agencies to deal with the situation arising from the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. .

He called on the authorities to take all possible measures to ensure that people are evacuated safely and the maintenance of all essential services such as electricity, telecommunications, health, drinking water, etc., and that they are restored immediately in the event of a disruption, the PMO said. noted.

Modi further asked them to ensure adequate storage of essential drugs and supplies and to plan for unhindered movement. He also managed the 24×7 operation of the control rooms.

The cyclone is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. IMD has issued regular bulletins with the latest forecasts to all affected states, the statement said.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba discussed the situation and preparedness with the chief secretaries of all coastal states and relevant central ministries and agencies, the PMO said.

The Ministry of the Interior (MHA) is reviewing the situation 24/7 and is in contact with the states, Union territories and central agencies concerned.

The MHA has already disbursed the first installment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to all states in advance, the statement said.

The National Disaster Intervention Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 29 teams equipped with boats, tree cutters, telecommunications equipment, etc. in the states and kept 33 teams on standby, he said.

The Indian Coast Guard and Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief, search and rescue operations.

The Air Force and Army Engineer Task Force units, complete with boats and rescue equipment, are ready for deployment, the PMO said.

Surveillance planes and helicopters are carrying out serial surveillance along the coast, and disaster relief and medical teams are on standby at locations along the east coast, he added. .

The Department of Energy has activated emergency response systems and maintains transformers, diesel generators and equipment for immediate restoration of power.

The Communications Ministry continuously monitors all telecommunications towers and exchanges and is fully prepared to restore the telecommunications network, the statement said.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory to potentially affected states and Union territories for the health sector preparedness and response to Covid-19 in affected areas, said the PMO.

The Ministry of Port, Navigation and Waterways has taken steps to secure all ships and has deployed relief vessels, he added.

States have also been urged to alert industrial establishments such as chemical and petrochemical units near the coast.

The NDRF helps state agencies prepare to evacuate people from vulnerable areas and also continuously runs community awareness campaigns on how to deal with the hurricane situation.

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.