Trump steps in in Ohio Senate primary – for himself





Club for Growth President David McIntosh, left, accompanied by FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon, right, address members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday, March 8 2017, in Washington. | Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

McIntosh, an informal adviser to Trump who speaks frequently with the former president of campaigns across the country, responded by saying he would look into the matter, according to one of the people familiar with the conversation. But the club continued to broadcast the $ 1 million television purchase and on Wednesday the organization stepped up the offensive by pumping an additional $ 500,000 behind the effort.

Trump’s intervention in the race illustrates how he views the 2022 midterm election: as a tool to bolster and measure his own political position ahead of a potential candidacy in 2024. The former president has backed the Republican candidates through the country and used their successes to trumpet its popularity within the party. And when he thinks he hasn’t gotten enough credit, he lashes out: After Republican Glenn Youngkins thwarted Virginia’s gubernatorial victory in recent months, the former president said that he wasn’t getting enough recognition.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich declined to comment on the conversation between Trump and McIntosh, but said: President Trump loves Ohio, and you don’t need to look any further than his historic 8-hour victory. points in 2020 to find out that Ohio loves President Trump. No wonder every Ohio candidate has become an America First champion. The strongest candidate Trump will surely win.

A spokesperson for the Club for Growth declined to comment.

After McIntosh’s conversation with Trump, the Club for Growth sent the former president’s political team a poll note claiming the ad blitz had no bearing on his position. The memo described the results of surveys conducted in four media markets across the state and compared Trump’s numbers before and after the ads ran. The project revealed that there had been no significant change in Trump’s popularity in any of the four markets.

Polls show the ad had no effect on President Trump’s image, as his positive and negative ratings only changed by one point in any market, a separate rating commissioned by the club obtained by POLITICO, who also argued that the dam had wreaked havoc on Vance.

Vance’s allies took issue with the clubs poll showing declining ratings for Vance. And in a statement saying the Club for Growth desperately wanted to arrest JD because he does not share the group’s pro-China globalist trade agenda, Vance campaign manager Jordan Wiggins noted that the Club for Growth had worked. against Trump in the 2016 presidential primaries.

JD Vance, venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy,” addresses a rally on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Middletown, Ohio, where he announced he is joining the crowded Republican race for the Senate seat American from Ohio left by Rob Portman. | Jeff Dean / AP Photo

Trump has remained in contact with McIntosh since the call last month, and anti-Vance ads have no longer appeared during their conversations, a person familiar with the talks said.

Yet the Club is not the only advertiser to use Vances’ anti-Trump statements against him. This week, one of his rivals, investment banker Mike Gibbons, began running ads targeting Vance with many of the same lines used in club spots.

But this is not the first time that there has been tension between the Club and the former president or people in its political orbit. This summer, Trump’s advisers slammed McIntosh for encouraging Trump to back a losing candidate in a nationally watched Texas special election.

The relationship between Trump and the anti-tax organization is long and complicated. In the 2016 election, the Club spent millions of dollars in an unsuccessful effort to prevent Trump from winning the Republican presidential nomination. But in recent years, the group and its chairman, McIntosh, have become staunch allies of the former president, targeting his Republican critics and lining up behind many of the candidates he endorsed in the GOP primaries.

In Ohio, however, Trump has yet to approve the Ohio contest, while the Club has lent their support to former state treasurer Josh Mandel, who is considered the frontrunner. The primary developed like a Trump loyalty contest: This spring, contestants sat down with Trump in an apprentice-style reunion where they auditioned for his support.

Vance, who now says Trump has proven him wrong as president after his initial criticism of Trump as a candidate, is among those trying to convince him ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3. This spring, Vance traveled with his mentor and political benefactor, tech billionaire Peter Thiel, to Mar-a-Lago for a meeting with the former president.

