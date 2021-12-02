In Turkey, interest rate bet could be Erdogan’s fall

It is never a good sign for the ruler of a country when fluctuations in the value of the national currency become a dominant concern for ordinary people. This is the case today in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making a huge gamble with his monetary policy, implementing a controversial interest rate policy that flies in the face of firmly established economic theory. and plunged the local currency, lira, into a dip. Lowering the value of savings, scaring off investors and further fueling inflation, the policy is already causing significant hardship for the Turkish people, who, according to polls, have lost confidence in the competence of the government after several years of economic turmoil. The country could now approach a potential turning point in its policy, which was dominated by Erdogan for nearly two decades.

Erdogan’s bet is that lower interest rates will act as a rocket engine for the economy, triggering growth to a level that not only increases economic activity, but also bolsters his own sagging political fortunes. Still, most economists say he’s playing with fire, risking catastrophic overheating. The Turkish people, meanwhile, seem to have had enough of soaring inflation, the decline in the value of their savings – and the president.

Economic theory long ago established that when inflation rises sharply, the right course of action is to raise interest rates to slow growth. But Erdogan, who like many autocratic leaders enjoys an exaggerated sense of his own genius, insisted lower rates, arguing – against much evidence – that raising them would make inflation worse. As its hand-picked officials bid on it, repeatedly cutting interest rates, the results have been exactly in line with what economic models predict: higher inflation and a plummeting currency. The lira collapse was dramatic, and for many, spectacularly painful.

The currency has lost almost half of its value this year, and about half of those losses came in the past few weeks alone, after Erdogan unexpectedly cut interest rates again amid rising inflation. Less than ten years ago, two lire were enough to buy a dollar. At the end of 2020, the exchange rate was 7.7 lira to the dollar. The snow about 13 lire to the dollar.

The real impact is that local currency savings have been decimated; the prices of imported goods have soared; and the cost to local businesses and the government of servicing foreign currency debt has risen sharply. Inflation, now at 20 percent, could reach up to 50 percent if the pound does not rebound, experts warn, noting that Turkey could soon face a balance of payments crisis. Lower interest rates tend to stimulate growth and make exports more competitive. But the benefits of Erdogan’s reckless approach are unlikely to outweigh the costs.

Erdogan’s desperate push is in part a response to his own fortune. Opinion polls show that most Turks side with economists, not the president, and an October poll found that more than 80 percent believing that the economy is badly managed. In an alarming result for Erdogan, this negative opinion is shared by 60% of voters who describe themselves as supporters of his Justice and Development Party, or AKP.

Indeed, the approval rating of the president’s position fell, reaching just 38 percent in an August poll. Support for the AKP is waning, also, to about a third of the voters, far lower than what it attracted in the legislative elections of 2018. In fact, a majority even embittered over the presidential system himself, which was presented by Erdogan in a 2017 referendum as a way to extend and tighten his grip on power.

The polls are not surprising. Poverty and inequality have worsened since 2018, and the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 has only accelerated these trends. The government has not responded to the crisis with the largesse that has become common in the West, and its reluctance has had painful consequences. Government figures in 2019 showed 17 million people were living in poverty and according to the World Bank poverty has increased by about 20 percent last year, from 10.2% in 2019 to 12.2% in 2020.

It should also be noted that this increase in poverty occurred even as the gross domestic product increased. Erdogan presides over an economy that has become more unequal, as confirmed the country’s rising Gini coefficient, a measure of income inequality.

Worse still for the populist president, the rumor mill is rife with speculation about Erdogan’s health. Social media and respected posts are now openly discuss if its mental and physical condition decreases, possibly due to a hidden disease.

This all adds up to one of the most precarious situations Erdogan has faced since he became the leader of Turkey over 18 years ago and has become one of its most powerful rulers since. Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey. Erdogan emptied Turkish democracy, seized control of major institutions and created an uneven playing field for electoral competitions. Yet some key elements of democracy, including elections, are still in place. This means that Erdogan’s problems could now open a possible path to power for the opposition.

In early October, half a dozen opposition parties decided to launch work together to defeat Erdogan and the AKP in the next general election in 2023. Cooperation like this has already yielded results in the 2019 municipal elections, when an alliance of two major parties succeeded in securing the best jobs in the biggest cities of Turkey, Istanbul and Ankara.

Today’s fledgling alliance includes former allies of Erdogan, such as former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and his Future Party. Its leaders have focused on highlighting their most significant philosophical contrast with Erdogan: their commitment to liberal democracy, including the need to restore the independence of the judiciary and the media.

Erdogan’s bet on interest rates gave new impetus to the opposition. Capitalizing on public anger, the alliance called on Turks to join a series of rallies against currency collapse, even as calls from experts to repeal the policy grow louder.

Despite strong headwinds, Erdogan still has a long way to go to propel him forward. Amid growing poverty, a mismanaged pandemic, mismanaged forest fires and floods, and dangerous economic policies, the Turkish media, dominated by Erdogan supporters, is essentially enlightening the public relentlessly promoting flowery representations of conditions in the country. But propaganda, like the president, seems to have lost some of its persuasive power.

The 2023 elections are far away and Erdogan, despite his counterproductive economic policies, is far from defeated. At the very least, he has proven to be a cunning politician, capable of inspiring fierce loyalty. No one knows this better than the Turkish people, especially those who have tried for years to end Erdogan’s reign.

Frida Ghitis is a columnist for world affairs. A former producer and CNN correspondent, she is a regular contributor to CNN and the Washington Post. His WPR column appears every Thursday. Follow her on Twitter at @fridaghitis.