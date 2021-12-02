Beginning of Rotary presidency, Jokowi to call on G20 to help developing countries





Indonesia officially holds the presidency of the G20 from Wednesday (1/12). In his speech celebrating the opening of the G20 presidency, President Joko Widodo assured that Indonesia will strengthen global solidarity in the fight against climate change. In addition, the Indonesian presidency will be used to defend the aspirations and interests of developing countries. In addition, Indonesia will try to build fairer global governance. “Indonesia seeks to strengthen global solidarity in the fight against climate change and sustainable development,” Jokowi said in a video broadcast Wednesday (1/12) evening. During the presidency of the G20, Indonesia also obtained the commitment of developed countries to help developing countries. “Rich countries help poor countries. Unity is the answer in the future,” he said. In addition, Indonesia seeks to produce concrete initiatives to encourage the recovery of the world situation. Thus, the world can quickly recover from the effects of the pandemic. The former mayor of Solo wants the G20 presidency not to be filled with simple questions of pageantry. “Indonesia encourages the G20 countries to take concrete steps,” he said. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Presidency of the G20 carries the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Under his leadership, RI will focus on inclusive healthcare, digital transformation and the transition to sustainable energy. “This is an opportunity for Indonesia to further contribute to the global economic recovery,” the president said. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, as Chairman I of the Sherpa Track Division of the Indonesian G20 Presidency, said Indonesia’s G20 Presidency aims to bring the world a better way out of the crisis. “Of course, this requires a transformation of global working methods, a change in mindsets and business models, taking every opportunity in the midst of a pandemic to produce new breakthroughs,” he told Lapangan Banteng , Jakarta. On this occasion, Airlangga symbolically presented a pin or placard of assignment to representatives of the Presidents’ Working Groups and Engagement Groups and launched the official G20 website address, www.g20.org . This site contains information on meeting times, side events, and workflow, Sherpa Track and Finance Track.

