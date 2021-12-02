Maxwell’s accuser testifies that Epstein brought her to meet Donald Trump when she was 14





A woman accusing Ghislaine Maxwell of preparing her to be sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein said the late financier brought her to meet President Donald Trump at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla., When she was 14. File photo by Rick Bajornas / EPA-EFE

Dec. 1 (UPI) – A woman who accused Ghislaine Maxwell of preparing her to be sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein said on Wednesday the late financier took her to meet Donald Trump when she was 14.

When questioned by Maxwell’s defense attorney Laura Menninger during the trial in New York, the woman, identified as Jane, said she met Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. , in the 1990s.

She did not accuse the former president of any inappropriate behavior and admitted to participating in a Miss Teen USA beauty pageant associated with Trump in 1998, but did not say if that was before Epstein did. bring to the resort or why they visited.

Trump has been regularly photographed alongside Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell while facing federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, the 1990s and 2000s and called him a “great guy” in a 2002 interview.

After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, he said the late financier was banned from Mar-a-Lago and said he was “not a fan” of him.

Last year Trump said he wished Maxwell “well” when asked about the charges against her.

Jane also recalled being on one of Epstein’s private flights with Prince Andrew, under further questioning from Menninger.

Virginia Giuffre, who also accused Maxwell and Epstein of recruiting her and other underage girls to be sexually assaulted, sued Prince Andrew, accusing him of raping and sexually assaulting her when she was 17 years.

On Tuesday, Larry Visoski, an Epstein pilot, said he recalled meeting Jane in Epstein’s private plane on which he flew prominent men including former Presidents Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as violinist Itzhak Perlman, Maine Sen. George Mitchell, Ohio Senator John Glenn and actor Kevin Spacey.

Menninger also questioned Jane about apparent inconsistencies in her criticism of police about the abuse she suffered, including statements in which she said she did not recall Maxwell being there for sexual activity. between her and Epstein.

On Tuesday, Jane testified that Maxwell joined her with Epstein in her bedroom where the two fondled and encouraged her to join them and “taught” her how to massage Epstein.

Jane has said on several occasions on Wednesday that she cannot recall whether she told investigators Maxwell was not present for sex.

Asked by the prosecution about the money she received from Epstein’s Victims Compensation Fund, Jane began to sob.

“In this country, compensation is the only thing you can get to try to get on with your life and for… the pain and abuse and suffering that I have received and all the money in my pocket that I have. paid to try to win it goes away and tries to fix me, ”she said.

During opening remarks, Menninger suggested that the women who came forward to testify against Maxwell received compensation through the fund to blame him for Epstein’s crimes after his death.

Jane’s ex-boyfriend also testified on Wednesday when he testified that she told him about a man she described as a “godfather” or “uncle” who helped the family financially, which she then revealed to be Epstein after his arrest. for prostitution charges in 2008.

He added that he recalled Jane confronting her mother about her encounters with Epstein, accusing her of turning a blind eye to the abuse, which she cited as the reason she did not immediately wear her accusations to the authorities.

“Jane told her mother that the money was not free and that she couldn’t know it was not free,” he said.

