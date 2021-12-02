Religious extremism surges in Pakistan – The diplomat





Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan, a radical Islamist political party, chant slogans before starting their march to Islamabad, Lahore, Pakistan on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said last month that the Pakistani state and government were not ready to tackle the rise of extremism in the country.

Many people believe that the corrective actions we take [the government] are inadequate when the truth is that neither the government nor the state is completely ready to fight extremism, Fawad said at a seminar organized by the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies in Islamabad.

Fawads’ admission that growing extremism in the country poses a serious challenge to Pakistan’s stability comes after a series of recent setbacks that have forced the state to strike deals with right-wing Islamist groups from different sects.

Barel-religious group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) last month forced the government to allow it to operate as a political party even as TLP workers killed several law enforcement officials during clashes. In recent years, the group has openly challenged Pakistan’s foreign policy decisions and has shown its intention to attack the state without any hesitation.

Simultaneously, Pakistan negotiated a deal with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a Deobandi sect organization that has killed thousands of Pakistanis over the past decade. Pakistan’s decision to negotiate with the TTP comes years after the Pakistani military carried out a massive military operation against the group in tribal areas of the country. The group not only rebounded from this crippling military offensive, but also managed to unite many factions under its leadership.

Some groups in Pakistan have agendas with the intention of expanding their operations globally; others focus on Afghanistan; some are oriented towards India while many see the national landscape as their target and are sectarian. As a result, some of these groups would not hesitate to incite violence against the state if their political interests are not defended by the ruling elite.

Some of these groups thrive because they receive support from state institutions. For example, one of the reasons the TLP has become such a big challenge for the Pakistani state is that the state itself adheres to the narratives propagated by the radical group. Sadly what we are seeing now is a race between different radical groups and the government to prove who is the biggest and the best Muslim and to win public support.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan a few days ago asked universities to study the harmful effects of Western culture on the Pakistani family system. There is not a single speech by the Prime Minister where he does not relate Pakistan’s economic problems to the fact that the citizens are less Muslim.

The issue is further complicated by political parties. They not only make electoral alliances with radical groups, but also preach the same sectarian hatred when they need public support against their political enemies.

Since the TLP’s restoration as a political party, leaders of all major parties have visited the group’s headquarters. Apparently, the ruling party may even consider entering into an alliance with the TLP in the next local elections.

On the other hand, when opposition parties need to weaken a government, their weapon of choice is religion to accuse the ruling party of working for the United States or for Israel. They accuse the government of trying to make Pakistan a liberal country.

Unable to get people to join its protest marches by raising political and economic issues, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an opposition alliance, is now calling on the public to join a jihad against Imran Khan’s government, so let religious rhetoric resonate with the masses. The main reason for the appointment of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), as president of the alliance, lies in his ability to mobilize and bring thousands to the streets. of students from its massive network of madrasas across Pakistan.

These initiatives by government and opposition parties show that there is little will and intention in Pakistani politicians to tackle the problem of religious extremism, as everyone has benefited from radicalism in Pakistan. ‘one way or another.

The country has become so radicalized that any attempt by the state or government to push back the rise of extremism could very well backfire. So for some it is too risky and for others it is not even a problem.

The last major opportunity to tackle the rise of extremism was when the country formed the National Action Plan (NAP) against Extremism in 2014. However, this plan did not go beyond reports and briefings. .

For those in power, staying in power at all costs is what matters, but Pakistan is suffering.

