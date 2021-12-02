I’m a Celebrity 2021: Ant and Dec come for ‘disheveled’ Boris Johnson





Ant and Dec took aim at Boris Johnson (Photo: ITV / Rex) Ant and Dec left Im A Celebrity fans in stitches with their ladle Comments from Boris Johnson. The couple are known to congratulate the prime minister with his prime minister’s evening slogan, but the comments seemed rather less complimentary than usual. Introducing the show, the couple announced that a new camp leader would be elected. Describing the role, the duo Geordie explained that they looked disheveled, gave their classmates easy jobs and made up themselves as they went, before giving us an evening prime minister. . The couple didn’t stop there, they kept talking about the lords of the castle. How do you become a lord? Dec asked, with Ant’s response: Donate 3m to the Conservative Party? Dec sent us another evening prime minister! then pointing to Ant and adding: He’s coming for you tonight! Viewers couldn’t help but comment, with one writing on Twitter: Ant & Dec are the laughter I need tonight. Prime Minister evening. Another added: I still laugh to say that December evening prime minister. This is not the first time the couple have taken on the Prime Minister, previously mocking Mr Johnson for stumbling into a speech at the Confederation of British Industry. Seeming to lose his place in his notes, Mr Johnson repeated over and over: Forgive me. Ant and Dec are known to congratulate the Prime Minister (Photo: Getty Images) In a recent episode, Dec described a cake the camp mates were eating as a galaxy of terrific flavors, to which Ant asked: where did we get it? Dec replied: I wrote it down somewhere, before pretending to dig through his own sheets of paper and pretend to be Mr Johnson’s voice while telling viewers: Ooh, uh, forgive me. The hilarious moment was a treat for viewers, who applauded the presenters for the cheeky jibe. Following: Boris Johnson

Live-action episodes of Im A Celebrity are back on television after the series had a hectic week when Wales were defeated by Storm Arwen. The production base had to be repaired, as celebrities were evacuated from the castle. However, the live episodes returned on Tuesday. Im A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns Thursday at 9 p.m. on ITV. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: I’m a Celebrity 2021: How long has Simon Gregson been in Corrie and who is his wife?

MORE: I feel an intense panic going up! : Gillian McKeith still struggles with small spaces and PTSD after hellish stint from Im A Celebrity







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/01/im-a-celebrity-2021-ant-and-dec-come-for-dishevelled-boris-johnson-15699139/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos