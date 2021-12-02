Putin and Prime Minister Modi to present new large-scale initiatives at annual India-Russia summit





As India stands ready to host the Russian president for the New Delhi-Moscow summit, Vladimir Putin said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will outline new large-scale initiatives for the further development of bilateral ties. It should be mentioned that the Russian president is due to visit India on December 6. Speaking at the ceremony where he received credentials from foreign ambassadors, Putin called India one of the authoritative centers of the multipolar world and said the two countries will continue to work together. to expand the full range of ties. Next week I will be visiting India. During talks with Prime Minister Modi, we will present new large-scale initiatives for further development of particularly privileged Russian-Indian relations, Russian-Indian strategic partnership, Putin said. In addition, during the ceremony which took place in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace, Putin spoke about Moscow’s relations with New Delhi and said that this partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. He noted the good bilateral trade momentum between the two countries and said ties are actively developing in the energy sector, space and the production of coronavirus vaccines and drugs. Putin also said that there is extensive cooperation in the defense sector, including through the creation of joint ventures. India is one of the authoritative centers of the multipolar world with a foreign policy philosophy and priorities that are closely aligned with our own, Putin said. I am confident that, building on strong traditions of friendship and mutual understanding, we will continue to work together to expand the full range of Russian-Indian relations, he added. India, Russia reach agreement on supply of AK-203 assault rifles In the meantime, it should be mentioned that the meeting between Russian President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to see the presentation of the S-400 air defense system to India, which has already started to arrive in the country in part, according to the ANI. In a major boost to military relations, Russia and India are also expected to strike a deal on the supply of AK-203 7.5 lakh assault rifles during Putin’s visit. The agreement between India and Russia is worth Rs 5,000 crore and of the 7.5 lakh of AK-203 assault rifles that will be acquired by the Indian army, the initial 7,000,000 will include components made in Russia. . Following this, other rifles will be produced in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh in India with the transfer of technology. The rifles will be delivered to the military 32 months after the start of the production process. (Image: PTI)

