Donald Trump mocks Stacey Abrams over Georgia Run: “I’m gonna beat her again”





Former President Donald Trump mocked Stacey Abrams, the Georgian Democrat who narrowly lost in the gubernatorial race in 2018, after announcing on Wednesday his intention to run for the gubernatorial post of 2022.

In a statement released later Wednesday evening, Trump said: “Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams just announced that she is running for governor of Georgia. I single-handedly beat her, with no big candidate, in 2018. I will beat again, but it will be difficult to do with Brian Kemp, because the MAGA [Make America Great Again] base will simply not vote for him what he did regarding the integrity of the elections and two horribly organized elections, for the president, then two seats in the Senate. “

Kemp certified the state’s 2020 presidential election results in November 2020, after a state recount, which reiterated Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump. The move was to Trump’s chagrin, as he consistently said the election result was a fraud, without providing any evidence, and convinced other Republicans to back that claim.

Discussing in more detail the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial election, Trump added in his statement, “But a good Republican will run, and a good Republican will get my approval, and a good Republican will WIN!”

In 2018, Abrams lost to Kemp by around 55,000 votes, but if she succeeds in 2022, she will become the first black governor of Georgia and the first black woman to serve as governor of the United States. Abrams was previously the Democratic leader of Georgia House.

“I’m running for governor because opportunities in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams tweeted Wednesday, posting an announcement video with the tagline “ We are a Georgia “.

Georgia, historically a Republican state, supported a Democrat in the 2020 presidential election for the first time since 1992. The southern state also saw two run-off elections won by Democrats in January 2021, giving them the control of the Senate.

Since her loss to Kemp in 2018, Abrams ‘profile has grown as a voting rights advocate and she has been widely recognized for influencing the Democrats’ victories in the state in 2020 and 2021 by increasing turnout. electoral.

However, the situation today is very different from what it was at the start of the year. Democrats are now in a difficult position as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on the United States

President Joe Biden’s polls have steadily declined after the tumultuous withdrawal from Afghanistan and weeks of drama around the legislative agenda.

Stacey Abrams (right), the Georgia Democrat who narrowly lost in the 2018 governor race, intends to run in the 2022 gubernatorial election in Peach state. Former President Donald Trump (left) taunted her for her candidacy, saying she would be beaten by the Republican candidate. Eze Amos / Elsa / Getty

UPDATE 02/12/21 9:13 AM ET: This article has been updated to include a new image.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-taunts-stacey-abrams-over-georgia-run-1655246 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos