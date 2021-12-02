Judges report they will agree to new abortion limits and may throw Roe out





WASHINGTON (AP) In the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades, the conservative Supreme Court majority on Wednesday announced it would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn national law which has existed for almost 50 years.

With hundreds of protesters outside chanting for and against, judges have led arguments that could decide the fate of the courts, the landmark Roe v. Wade’s 1973 legalizing abortion in the United States and his 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, who reaffirmed Roe.

The result will probably not be known until next June. But after nearly two hours of argument, the six Tory judges, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, said they would enforce a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

At the very least, such a move would undermine Roe and Casey, who allow states to regulate but not ban abortion to the point of fetal viability, at around 24 weeks.

And there was also substantial support among the Tory judges to get rid of Roe and Casey altogether. Judge Clarence Thomas is the only member of the court to openly request that the two cases be quashed.

Trump-appointed Judge Brett Kavanaugh asked if the court would do better to withdraw completely from the abortion issue and let states decide.

Why should this court be the arbiter rather than Congress, state legislatures, state supreme courts, the people being able to resolve this issue? Kavanaugh asked. And there will be different answers in Mississippi and New York, different answers in Alabama than in California.

Abortion would soon become illegal or severely restricted in about half of the states if Roe and Casey were canceled, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research body that supports abortion rights. The legislatures of many Republican-led states are prepared to act on the Supreme Court’s ruling. The United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday overturned earlier rulings that had blocked a Tennessee law that included a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected around six weeks and ordered a new hearing by the whole tribunal.

People of color and of modest means would be disproportionately affected, advocates of abortion rights say.

The courts, three liberal justices, said reversing Roe and Casey would significantly undermine the legitimacy of the courts.

Will this institution survive the stench that this creates in the public perception that the Constitution and its reading are only political acts? asked Judge Sonia Sotomayor.

In unusually strong terms for an argument in a high court, Judge Stephen Breyer warned his colleagues they better be damn safe before dismissing established abortion decisions.

Opinion polls show support for preserving Roe, although some surveys also find support for greater restrictions on abortion.

Among conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts appeared most interested in a less drastic move that would uphold Mississippi law but not explicitly overturn Roe and Casey.

That might be what they’re asking, but the issue before us today is 15 weeks, Roberts said, alluding to Mississippis’ call to quash the larger cases in addition to enforcing compliance. its own law.

More than 90% of abortions are performed in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, well before viability, according to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 100 patients per year have an abortion after 15 weeks at the Jackson Womens Health Organization in Mississippis, a solitary abortion clinic. The facility does not offer abortions after 16 weeks.

Even maintaining the 15-week ban would mean rejecting the decades-old viability line. Abortion rights supporters say it would effectively overthrow Roe and leave no policy line as to when abortions could be banned.

Judge Neil Gorsuch, another person appointed by Trump, has suggested that the lack of a hard-hitting alternative might be a reason for overturning Roe and Casey entirely.

You pointed out that if 15 weeks were approved then we would have cases on 12 and 10 and 8 and 6, and so my question is, is there a line in there that the government thinks would be justified or no, Gorsuch asked Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the Biden administration lawyer supporting the Mississippi clinic.

I don’t think there’s a line that could be more principled than sustainability, Prelogar said.

Supporters on both sides in the abortion debate filled the sidewalk and street outside the courthouse, their dueling rallies audible even from inside the building. Opposite signs read such sentiments as His body, his choice, and God hates the shedding of innocent blood. The court stepped up security measures, including closing some streets around the building.

Perhaps in recognition of the seriousness of the matter before them, the judges took the bench at 10 a.m. without any smiles or the private jokes they sometimes share.

The case went to a Conservative 6-3 majority court that was turned over by judges appointed by Trump Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

A month ago, judges also heard arguments over a uniquely designed Texas law that successfully circumvented the Roe and Casey decisions and banned abortions in the nation’s second largest state after about six weeks of pregnancy. The legal dispute over Texas law revolves around whether it can be challenged in federal court, rather than over the right to an abortion.

The court has yet to rule on the Texas law, and judges have refused to stay it while the case is under legal review.

The Mississippi case poses more central questions to abortion rights. State Attorney General Scott Stewart said Roe and Casey haunt our country and have no basis in the Constitution.

He compared these decisions to Plessy v. Ferguson, the infamous 1896 Supreme Court decision that justified official segregation before it was overturned by Brown v. Board of Education 58 years later.

Were running over 50 years of Roe. This is a totally wrong decision that has inflicted enormous damage on our country and will continue to do so and will take countless human lives unless and until this court overturns it, did -he declares.

The Mississippi Clinic argued that these two cases were properly disposed of and on which women and their partners have relied for nearly half a century, a point also raised by Judge Elena Kagan.

Abortion decisions are part of the fabric of women’s existence in this country, she said.

Barrett approached the issue of women’s confidence in abortion decisions from a different perspective. She suggested that so-called safe haven laws in all 50 states that allow mothers to give up parental rights mean that women cannot be forced into mothers, which could limit employment and other opportunities.

Why are shelter laws not addressing this problem? she asked.

Barrett, with a long history of personal opposition to abortion, acknowledged that the court has yet to deal with the issue of forcing women to remain pregnant against their will.

She described such a pregnancy as an impairment of bodily autonomy, you know, that we have in other settings, like vaccines.

In its previous rulings, the court has entrenched the right to abortion in the section of the 14th Amendment that says states cannot deprive anyone of life, liberty or property without due process of law.

Same-sex marriage and other rights, based on the same provision but not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution, could be at risk if Roe and Casey fall, the administration argues.

Arguments over abortion would normally find people camped out in court for days hoping to grab some of the few seats available to the public. But with the courthouse shutting down due to COVID-19, there was only a sparse audience of reporters, judicial clerks and a handful of lawyers inside the courtroom. .

If the court delivers its decision in late June, it will be just over four months before next year’s congressional election, and could become a rallying cry for the election campaign.

___

Associated Press writer Parker Purifoy contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/abortion-donald-trump-us-supreme-court-health-amy-coney-barrett-a3b5cf9621315e6c623dc80a790842d8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

