Turkey appoints new finance minister as pound slips

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday appointed Nureddin Nebati Minister of Treasury and Finance after the resignation of Lutfi Elvan, the last top official seen to adhere to Orthodox policies in a government grappling with a monetary collapse.

The appointment, announced in Turkey Official Gazette, follows the pound’s 27 percent drop in the last month alone. It has reached a series of lowest records for the direction of economic policy.

Mr. Nebati was deputy minister of treasury and finance and studied international relations, political science and public administration, according to his curriculum vitae posted on the ministry’s website.

“My God, make it easy, don’t make it hard. My God, make its outcome beneficial. Give us the truth in our work, make us successful,” Nebati tweeted Thursday.

“My God, grant me the capacity to fulfill the duty of Minister of Treasury and Finance, which our President has deemed worthy of me, and to be worthy of the confidence he has shown in us.”

Mr Nebati, who was deputy finance minister for three years before his appointment, said last week that Turkey had tried for years to implement a low interest rate policy but had faced strong opposition.

“This time around, we are determined to implement it,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that there was “no problem” in keeping interest rates low under current market conditions.

Mr Elvan, a former deputy prime minister and long-time member of the ruling AK party, held the finance post for just over a year, after replacing Berat Albayrak, Mr Erdogan’s son-in-law.

The lira, which had weakened to 13.87 per dollar on Wednesday, ended the session at 13.40 after the meeting. It has lost more than 44% of its value against the greenback this year. It traded at 13.51 at 05:40 GMT.

The departure marks the latest in a rapid rotation of top economic posts, including Mr. Erdogan’s brutal sacking of three central bank governors over the past two and a half years, moves that appear to have shaken the economy. credibility of policy making.

Economic analysts said mismanagement and political uncertainty have left double-digit inflation and official foreign exchange reserves weak, while the pound has lost two-thirds of its value in four years, by far the worst emerging markets.

As the central bank took an accommodative stance in September, Elvan was seen as one of the last ministers likely to convince Erdogan to reconsider his decision, given what analysts see as the bank’s ragged credibility. .

Uncertainty over the new economic model in which Erdogan approved further interest rate cuts, despite surging inflation, prompted the central bank to intervene on Wednesday to stabilize the volatile currency for the first time since. 2014.

Mr Elvan was appointed in November last year amid a dramatic Cabinet reshuffle in which his predecessor, Mr Albayrak, a divisive figure in the AK party, abruptly resigned on Instagram, stunned the president and his conservative government.

Mr Elvan and newly appointed central bank governor Naci Agbal were pro-market technocrats who turned to more orthodox economic policies that began to reverse a years-long outflow of foreign investment that began to grow. is accelerated under Mr. Albayrak.

But the mood changed in March when Mr Erdogan abruptly sacked Mr Agbal following an interest rate hike to 19%, paving the way for a subsequent 36% cut in the lira which accelerated into a collapse last week.

The central bank, now headed by Sahap Kavcioglu, began easing in September and cutting rates on Thursday by another 100 points to 15%, a move that many analysts have called unwise, given deeply negative real yields from Turkey.

The resulting currency crash has devastated Turkish incomes, sharply increased foreign debt obligations and prompted the opposition to call for snap elections to reset economic policy.

Update: December 2, 2021, 9:00 a.m.