Politics
Turkey appoints new finance minister as pound slips
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday appointed Nureddin Nebati Minister of Treasury and Finance after the resignation of Lutfi Elvan, the last top official seen to adhere to Orthodox policies in a government grappling with a monetary collapse.
The appointment, announced in Turkey Official Gazette, follows the pound’s 27 percent drop in the last month alone. It has reached a series of lowest records for the direction of economic policy.
Mr. Nebati was deputy minister of treasury and finance and studied international relations, political science and public administration, according to his curriculum vitae posted on the ministry’s website.
“My God, make it easy, don’t make it hard. My God, make its outcome beneficial. Give us the truth in our work, make us successful,” Nebati tweeted Thursday.
“My God, grant me the capacity to fulfill the duty of Minister of Treasury and Finance, which our President has deemed worthy of me, and to be worthy of the confidence he has shown in us.”
Mr Nebati, who was deputy finance minister for three years before his appointment, said last week that Turkey had tried for years to implement a low interest rate policy but had faced strong opposition.
“This time around, we are determined to implement it,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that there was “no problem” in keeping interest rates low under current market conditions.
Mr Elvan, a former deputy prime minister and long-time member of the ruling AK party, held the finance post for just over a year, after replacing Berat Albayrak, Mr Erdogan’s son-in-law.
The lira, which had weakened to 13.87 per dollar on Wednesday, ended the session at 13.40 after the meeting. It has lost more than 44% of its value against the greenback this year. It traded at 13.51 at 05:40 GMT.
The departure marks the latest in a rapid rotation of top economic posts, including Mr. Erdogan’s brutal sacking of three central bank governors over the past two and a half years, moves that appear to have shaken the economy. credibility of policy making.
Economic analysts said mismanagement and political uncertainty have left double-digit inflation and official foreign exchange reserves weak, while the pound has lost two-thirds of its value in four years, by far the worst emerging markets.
As the central bank took an accommodative stance in September, Elvan was seen as one of the last ministers likely to convince Erdogan to reconsider his decision, given what analysts see as the bank’s ragged credibility. .
Uncertainty over the new economic model in which Erdogan approved further interest rate cuts, despite surging inflation, prompted the central bank to intervene on Wednesday to stabilize the volatile currency for the first time since. 2014.
Mr Elvan was appointed in November last year amid a dramatic Cabinet reshuffle in which his predecessor, Mr Albayrak, a divisive figure in the AK party, abruptly resigned on Instagram, stunned the president and his conservative government.
Mr Elvan and newly appointed central bank governor Naci Agbal were pro-market technocrats who turned to more orthodox economic policies that began to reverse a years-long outflow of foreign investment that began to grow. is accelerated under Mr. Albayrak.
But the mood changed in March when Mr Erdogan abruptly sacked Mr Agbal following an interest rate hike to 19%, paving the way for a subsequent 36% cut in the lira which accelerated into a collapse last week.
The central bank, now headed by Sahap Kavcioglu, began easing in September and cutting rates on Thursday by another 100 points to 15%, a move that many analysts have called unwise, given deeply negative real yields from Turkey.
The resulting currency crash has devastated Turkish incomes, sharply increased foreign debt obligations and prompted the opposition to call for snap elections to reset economic policy.
Update: December 2, 2021, 9:00 a.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2021/12/02/turkey-names-new-finance-minister-as-lira-slides/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]