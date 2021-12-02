Marco Rubio asks the New York Times: Why did you cover up Xi Jinping’s role in the genocide?

This week the United States Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Sent a letter to AG Sulzberger, the president of the New York Times Company and editor of New York Times, following reports the New York Times withholding documents, including a Top Secret speech Xi jinping given in 2014, which directly links Xi and top Communist Party responsible for the genocide in progress Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

In late 2019, The New York Times received 403 pages of leaked documents, including the speech, describing what Xi intended to do in Xinjiang. The New York Times selectively reported on the Xinjiang Papers on November 16, 2019 and strangely failed to release key documents containing critical information about the role played by Xi and other senior officials. Many of these documents have now been disclosed to the Uyghur court, giving the public an opportunity to learn about information the New York Times withheld.

Rubios’ letter demands responses from Sulzberger as to why The New York Times engaged in selective reporting in 2019 and continues to withhold these documents from the public.

The letter Rubios is below.

Dear Mr. Sulzberger:

I am writing to alert you to what will undoubtedly be another historic stain on the New York Times record if it turns out to be true. As you know, your newspaper has a long history of covering up brutal atrocities. In 1933, the New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Walter Duranty ruled out widespread famine in the Soviet Union, including Ukraine. We may never know why the New York Times and its man in Moscow felt the need to cover up Joseph stalins atrocities designed to silence and annihilate millions of peasants, but it seems like history is repeating itself.

For unknown reasons, the New York Times appears to have intentionally withheld documents directly related to the top the Chinese Communist Party responsible, including Secretary General Xi Jinping, for the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. In these now-released Top Secret transcript documents that the New York Times has reportedly in possession of since at least 2019 Xi has explicitly authorized the modification of local anti-terrorism laws, the arrest and sentencing of Uyghurs, the use of forced sterilization and the use of forced labor. in Xinjiang.

Over 100 years ago, The New York Times promised to deliver the news impartially, without fear or favor, regardless of party, sect or interests involved. The newspaper failed this test by covering up Xis’ direct involvement in the genocide.

I have no illusions that you will demand an investigation of your newspaper and hold to account those who carried water for Xi, but America and the Uyghurs who suffer unfairly in prisons and camps slave labor in Xinjiang deserve answers. Please submit your responses in writing to the following questions:

1. Who made the decision not to disclose all of the documents someone risked their life to obtain and give to the New York Times in a desperate attempt to save lives in Xinjiang?

2. Why did the New York Times choose to deceptively characterize Xis’ political goals as simply counterterrorism and blame the atrocities of middle-level Communist Party members when you had documents establishing the real genocidal objective of Xis?

3. Has The New York Times had any discussions or communications with the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government regarding the 403 pages it received? If so, did The Times make a deal or make concessions to refuse the release of any of the documents, including Xis’ speech about what he wanted to do in Xinjiang?

4. Did anyone at the New York Times reassess this decision after the Trump and Biden administrations determined that the atrocities in Xinjiang amounted to crimes against humanity and genocide?

5. Will The New York Times commit to publishing the approximately 86 remaining pages of the document?

For a newspaper that has spent four years suggesting that the duly elected leader of the free world was a Russian agent bent on destroying America, the protection of a brutal dictator ordering genocide is nothing short of astounding. To point out the absurdity, the New York Times has written countless articles elevating the conspiracy theory that the Russian government held a kompromat on President Trump and did so on the basis of little more than hearsay. say and a document that has now been largely debunked.

In contrast, the New York Times appears to have withheld evidence that Xi sanctioned the total destruction of a people. No word of apology will erase your newspapers’ complicity in the ongoing genocide, but at the very least, you should end the censorship of your journalists and allow all details to be disclosed impartially, without fear or fear. favor.

I am looking forward to hearing from you.