Power overlaps lead to failing state of governance in Pakistan





Fakir Syed Aijazuddin

The governance of Pakistan has become a model of overlapping circles of interests. Each is animated by an ambitious nucleus which seeks the path of least resistance.

Departments make decisions on matters beyond their purview. Departments overstep the limits set in the rules of conduct. The advisers and special assistants of the PM / CM bicker with their ministerial counterparts over equivalence. The ministers fight over the satrapies.

The courts prevail over jurisdiction and superior authority. The officials on duty attack the district judges. NAB, the bloodhound who fiercely pursued his defendant, suddenly finds himself the prey, hunted down by the FIA.

A retired Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who, while perched, lambasted hospital administrators, inspected mental institutions, dug up empty cemeteries, promoted roadblocks, berated innocent victims of his pride, is forced to defend himself. His lordship knows the adage: a man who is his own lawyer has a fool for a client.

The Prime Minister announces that he will travel to Karachi after a hiatus of several months to resolve his transport problems, simmering the political impasse between the PTI-Center and the PPP-Sindh.

Governance is in free fall, free for everyone where everyone considers himself an expert in all professions other than his own.

There was a time when our Constitution, our laws and our business rules were sacrosanct. Like Rider Haggards’ all-powerful heroine in her novel Elle, everyone had to be obeyed.

Today, the bureaucracy recognizes no limits, no other authority than its own. Justice overflows in all areas and at all levels. The legislator acts with one eye on the barrel and the other on the urn.

Because the PTI is determined not to be relegated to the opposition, it is forcing the ECP to become its handmaid. You should know that in the world each electoral commission is by definition polyandrous. He is there for all political parties.

The media, which tiptoed within the bounds of defensible decorum, became a barking Cerberus – the guardian dog of the Underworld – a many-headed beast, with snakes protruding from every part of its body.

A recent and blatant appropriation of goals was the 10-day visit in October to various European capitals by a multinational provincial governor. Accompanied by an upstart adviser, he made round trips from Brussels where he pleaded our cause for the extension of the preferential trade status SPG Plus without the Ministry of Commerce, in Austria and Rome where he raised the question of Kashmir and also urged overseas Pakistanis to vote electronically. for the PTI in the next general election.

He stopped one night in Budapest to invite the Hungarian Prime Minister to attend the exhibition in Lahore of paintings of predominantly Sikh figures by 19th-century Hungarian artist August Schoefft. (These were restored with commendable effort and endurance by five young Hungarian scholars.) Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nor the Ministry of Culture, nor the Ministry of Archeology which owns the paintings were part of the troop of Hermès governors.

Over the past four years, diligent efforts have been made by relevant historians, the Bank of the Punjab which funded the restoration project and the Hungarian government (for whom Schoefft has become a national icon) to open the exhibition of the works. restored from Schoefft on November 14, the 180th anniversary of Schoeffts’ arrival in the Punjab.

Instead, the project was hijacked by the governor’s vanity. From a celebration of a Hungarian artistry, it was converted into a shoddy billboard of conceited advertising, aimed at pleasing the Sikh diaspora and impressing Banigala. Schoefft would have understood. His career was also ruined by such Philistines.

In Dubai, the Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 – designed as a showcase for Pakistani culture – promised expert panel discussions. The academics who had been invited by the Punjab government were awaiting their visas. These arrived too late to allow the trip. A zoom conference was hastily disorganized in front of a sparse audience of tenants. Bureaucrats and those connected to power transmission lines had no difficulty reaching Dubai, nor apparently their shopaholic wives.

Their ingenuity is reminiscent of one of the advice given by a wise bureaucrat to a young probationer: “You have to align your own interests so much with those of the institution you serve that they become practically indistinguishable.

Anyone who aspires to win the next election – whether assisted, assisted, or independent – should ask themselves if they really care about ruling the ungovernable. Do they really want to go back to a box of worms containing the remaining worms?

For some cynics, it is only a matter of time before the Edhi Foundation is called upon to administer the last rites to the failing state of governance in Pakistan.

Fakir S Aijazuddin is a renowned thinker and columnist from Pakistan

