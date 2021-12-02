Why Boris Johnson can pay a political price for the Downing Street Christmas revelry





Photo by Dan Kitwood / Getty Images How much trouble could Boris Johnson’s 2020 Christmas party cause him? The story is Mirrors splash for a second consecutive day: Drink, snack and party until the early hours of the morning screams their title. One participant says the celebrations lasted until after midnight on the unofficial Christmas party on December 18, 2020. The The Financial Times’s Laura Hughes deserves some sort of award for finding the least likeable quote I hope to read. A Downing Street insider tell him that working parties were common at the time: it was the only place where one could meet and socialize. They happened most Fridays and they were the only things that kept us going, keeping in mind we were the only people in Whitehall in the office working throughout. We didn’t see anyone else outside of work and were our own bubble. This is a deal that was explicitly not available to people still working in supermarkets, schools or hospitals, as the rules made it clear that working groups, even for key workers, were a no. -no. The row over Dominic Cummings ‘getaway to Durham really hurt governments’ ratings on a whole host of issues of trust, fairness, the perception that this was a new government and not just the continuation of the former and some Tory MPs fear the Downing Streets parties will demand a similar toll. But when Cummingss’ activities came to light, the country was still containment-proof, while the UK is not at present. One of the government’s biggest advantages is that many people want to forget about the grim events of 2020. Sajid Javid’s swift decision to get enough vaccines for a booster for this year and the years to come is designed to prevent a return to lockdown for the foreseeable future. If that fails, questions of what exactly happened in Downing Street and whether it was in the spirit or the letter of the rules would likely become politically toxic. Subscribe to The New Statesmans newsletters

