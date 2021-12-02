Chakmas, Hajongs want PM Modi to intervene in “illegal” census





New Delhi: The Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) requested the intervention of the Prime Minister Narendra modi and RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat against the racial profiling of 65,000 Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh by carrying out an exclusive census for these two communities only from December 11, 2021, with the ultimate goal of displacing and expelling them of State. On November 26, the Deputy Commissioner of Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh notified that the 2021 Chakmas and Hajong census will be conducted in all inhabited areas of Chakma / Hajong under his jurisdiction for report to the government no later than the 31st. December 2021. The census searches for personal information such as bank details, employment details and pending criminal cases including violations of Domestic Line Permits (ILP) under the 1873 Eastern Frontier of Bengal Regulation, etc. . ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW This exclusive census is an act of racial profiling because only Chakmas and Hajongs are distinguished. Arunachal Pradesh shares borders with China and Myanmar from where the illegal migration of the population has taken place since independence. In addition, illegal immigration and settlement of people without a domestic line permit has taken place regularly and their settlements are visible in most parts of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the districts of Namsai, Lohit and Papumpare. Yet the state government only targets the Chakmas and Hajongs in flagrant violation of the Constitution and the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination ratified by India, said Suhas Chakma of the CDFI. The Chakmas and Hajongs were settled by the Indian Union, the competent authority, from 1964 to 1969, and, therefore, they never required ILP under the Eastern Frontier of Bengal settlement of 1873. , he added. He alleged that the government of Arunachal Pradesh, instead of taking action against thousands of non-Chakmas and non-Hajongs residing in the ILP-free state, is seeking information about ILP violations from the Chakmas. and Hajongs who don’t need it. This exposes the vindictive nature of the state government against the Chakmas and Hajongs, he added. The CDFI said that the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh are the worst victims of the partition of India and, as migrants from undivided India, the Indian government has a special responsibility towards them. ADVERTISING KEEP READING BELOW The group also accused the state government of preventing the social integration of Chakmas and Hajongs. Also Read: Arunachal Governor BD Mishra Asks Students To Become Job Providers Related Latest stories

