Africa’s ties to China and the West are starting to look similar

W HEN PRESIDENT XI JINPING from China meets African leaders, grandiose demands abound. As such at least, the triennial diplomatic jamboree known as the Forum on Sino-African Cooperation ( FOCAC ), which was held recently in Senegal, did not disappoint. China and Africa have forged an unwavering brotherhood, said Xi, who spoke from China via video. Xi painted a dazzling picture of China-Africa relations, saying they are characterized by sincere friendship and equality, win-win for mutual benefit and common development, fairness and justice, and progress. over time, openness and inclusion.

In truth, relations between African countries and China are rather less sunny and much less equal. But they are deep. China has financed, developed or operated 35 major African ports and thousands of kilometers of roads and railways. Africa’s merchandise trade with China, which reached nearly $ 200 billion in 2019, far exceeds that with America (although it is lower than that with the ME ). Infrastructure loans have made China Africa’s largest bilateral creditor. Africans have been concerned for some time that China could create debt traps by over-lending or on terms that could allow it to foreclose on ports or airports if payments are not met. But after the last shindig, many can now worry that, far from lending too much, China is losing interest in Africa.

Assistance offered to FOCAC certainly suggests that China is stemming the flow of cash. At each of the previous meetings, in 2015 and 2018, he announced that he would provide $ 60 billion in new funding. This time, his financial pledges amounted to $ 40 billion. These will be spread over some $ 10 billion of new Chinese reserves (called Special Drawing Rights) of the IMF , $ 10 billion in loans to African financial institutions, $ 10 billion in trade finance and a target of $ 10 billion in investment by Chinese companies. He also pledged 1 billion doses of covid-19 vaccine.

The shrinking promises of future largesse match what is already happening on the ground. In 2019, Chinese loans to Africa fell to $ 7 billion from a peak of $ 28 billion in 2016, according to the China-Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University. Part of the reason is that several African countries have struggled to repay their loans and have asked China for debt relief. Meanwhile, African revenues of Chinese construction and engineering companies have been steadily declining since 2015.

Yet money isn’t the only thing China has to offer to cement its ties with African countries. Its policy of non-interference in internal affairs allows it to deal as readily with despots as it does with Democrats (see Chaguan). He trumpets that his aid is provided without political conditions, even though he actually expects countries receiving aid from China to support it in international organizations and suppress criticism of its own rights violations. of man. Above all, he promises to treat Africans with respect and on an equal footing. Yet at FOCAC meetings, African leaders bow down, lavishing praise on China and obeying its demand to treat Taiwan as part of China, before seeking help hand in hand. It is quite clear who is the first among these equals.

Despite their tumble, many African delegates to FOCAC did not have their eyes on Chinese involvement in Africa. Congo’s President Flix Tshisekedi argued that the partnership would benefit Africa more if African countries had better access to the Chinese market. On the sidelines of the event, some delegates questioned Mr. Xis’s promises. Will this translate into actions on the ground? asked one. I am skeptical. Such concerns are common at West African-led conferences, although China is generally better able to deliver on its promises, says Deborah Brautigam of Johns Hopkins University.

Yet China’s aid is less distinctive today than it was in the past, when it was more willing than other donors to fund large infrastructure projects aimed at helping Africa. to industrialize, deplores Carlos Lopes, an economist at the University of Cape Town. These days, it’s about Africa as a consumer market, he says.

Even as China’s involvement in Africa begins to look more like that of the West, Western countries are starting to emulate China. On a recent visit to Nigeria, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State for the Americas, looked almost Chinese when he said America had provided covid-19 vaccines without any political conditions. This week on ME announced a $ 340 billion global infrastructure program called Global Gateway, which is touted as a rival to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which funds ports, roads and other infrastructure. In June, America spearheaded the formation of Build Back Better World, an initiative of the g 7, do the same.

China’s ties to Africa are less distinctive and less threatening than is sometimes claimed. Some Western leaders may privately praise China’s withdrawal, seeing it as a blow to Chinese influence. Yet it is hardly a victory if Africa loses not only the roads, ports and bridges that China is building, but also the negotiating power it obtains by taking on China against the West for a best deal for itself.