Israel wants Erdogan to act against Hamas

President of Israel Isaac herzog met on December 1 Natali and Mordi Oknin, who were released two weeks ago from an eight-day detention in Turkey. The couple thanked the president for his efforts to free them.

The Oknins were arrested on November 9 after taking photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ palace in Istanbul as he visited the Camlica Tower. Turkish authorities suspected the couple of being involved in espionage. They were both released from detention on November 18, following a broad, low-key diplomatic campaign involving Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Israeli charge d’affaires in Turkey Irit Lilian and Israeli security agencies.

For Jerusalem, the release of the couple was interpreted as a positive diplomatic signal by Ankara. Shortly after the release, Herzog called Erdogan to thank him for his personal involvement in the case. A statement from Herzog’s office said that during the phone call, Erdogan pointed out the the importance he attaches to relations with Israel, which he believes are of utmost importance for peace, stability and security in the Middle East. Later that day, Bennett also called the turkish president to thank him. It was the first phone call between the two leaders since Bennett took office.

Erdogan and his associates made several positive statements about Israel last year. But the release of the Oknin couple was the first time Ankara had made a tangible public gesture in this direction. Yet Jerusalem was clearly expecting and expecting more, as can be seen in one Tweeter posted by Lapid on November 22. Lapid was calling for the closure of Hamas’s offices in Istanbul, following reports that Hamas was involved in planning a terrorist attack that was carried out in Jerusalem a day earlier.

But is Ankara ready to take such a step? The latest development on a possible rapprochement between the countries came on November 29, when Erdogan publicly stated that Turkey would take steps to improve relations with Egypt and Israel. He said this after meeting in Ankara with Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. After the meeting, the United Arab Emirates announced a $ 10 billion investment fund in different sectors of the Turkish economy.

Recognizing that Emirati investment has been a game-changer for the Turkish economy, Erdogan said: “Whatever approach we take with the Emirates, we will alsotake like with the others [Israel and Egypt]. ”Erdogan then suggested that the Turkish ambassadors could return to both Egypt and Israel. Now, when we made our decision, we will of course be able to appoint ambassadors according to a defined timetable, specified the Turkish president, without proposing a timetable.

As a reminder, Ankara expelled the Israeli ambassador Eitan Naeh in May 2018, after deadly clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces on the Gaza border. Ordered to leave the country, Naeh underwent a strict security check at Istanbul airport which required him to remove his shoes. After that, Jerusalem expelled the Turkish indictment case.

Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak works at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and is considered one of Israel’s top experts on Turkey. He told Al-Monitor, with such incitement by a powerful ally of Israel [the Emirates], one could now expect a change in Turkish foreign policy. In fact, even before Zayed’s visit, Erdogan wanted to end Turkish diplomatic isolation in the region, but his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood prevented any rapprochement with Egypt or Israel.

He argued that Israel and Egypt have both realized in recent months that Erdogan is weakened diplomatically, politically and economically, which is why he wants to strengthen bilateral relations with these two countries in the first place. Yanarocak believes that in the current situation, with Israel and Egypt having the upper hand, they will only advance normalization with Turkey if and when they get a diplomatic feat in return.

Yanarocak said that following the Abraham’s accords, Israel can count on multiple regional allies. Turkey is no longer special to Israel, as it was ten years ago. So, if Ankara wants true normalization with Jerusalem, it will have to take meaningful steps, such as shutting down Hamas offices in Istanbul or expelling Hamas militants.

The Emiratis have paved the way for Turkey to move forward on the path of normalization. He offered Turkey the incentive it needed to get rid of Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, Yanarocak said. The return of ambassadors or the launch of official bilateral visits will only take place at a later stage, when Ankara makes real changes to its foreign policy, he concluded.