China irritated by Abe’s Taiwan warning





BEIJING – China raged against Shinzo Abe on Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against an autonomous country Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Abe had “spoken nonsense, pointed out Taiwan’s problems and made irresponsible remarks about China’s internal affairs.” He said China “strongly opposes and deplores it” and protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the determination, steadfast will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Wen told reporters at a daily briefing. “Anyone who dares to repeat militarism and challenge the profits of the Chinese people will surely be smashed in the face. “ It came after Abe made remarks against a miscalculation over Taiwan by the ruling Chinese Communist Party. China claims the autonomy of Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary. It increased its military threat by organizing military exercises near the island and frequently sending warplanes into its air defense identification zone. “I believe that Japan, Taiwan and all democratic countries should continue to urge President Xi Jinping and the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party not to take the wrong path,” Abe said in a virtual speech on Taiwanese-Japanese relations in Taipei. think tank based. “The military adventure would lead to economic suicide,” said Abe. A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would pose a significant threat to Japan and therefore “an emergency for the Japanese-American alliance,” he said. “People in Beijing, especially President Xi Jinping, should never have a misunderstanding in acknowledging this.” Taiwan was a Japanese colony for 50 years until the end of World War II, and relations between the two remain close, bolstered by the U.S.-Japan defense alliance and strong, albeit unofficial, support from Washington for the island. Despite strong economic and cultural ties and Beijing’s insistence that Taiwan must ultimately be unified with it, only a small percentage of Taiwanese support such a union. Abe also expressed support for Taiwan’s entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Tokyo-led trade grouping that emerged from the Trans-Pacific after it was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump. Taiwan applied for membership in September, a week after China. “I will support Taiwan’s participation,” Abe said, adding that the organization is “crucial to continue to strengthen the rules-based international order. I think Taiwan is more than qualified to participate.”

