Mayor of Jaya Negara accompanies president to examine mangrove conservation forest in Denpasar – Lenteraesai.id





Denpasar, LenteraEsai.id – President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo paid a working visit to Bali province on Thursday (2/12). Beginning his working visit, President Jokowi immediately visited the Mangrove Conservation Forest in Pemogan, Denpasar. The arrival of the number one in Indonesia and his entourage was greeted by the mayor of Denpasar, I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara and several members of the staff. Also accompanying the President and Ms. Iriana during the mangrove forest review were Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, Head of Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency Hartono and Governor of Bali Wayan Koster. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo declared that the mangrove forest, which was about to receive the visit of the heads of delegation of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit in 2022, was proof that Indonesia was firmly committed in the fight against climate change. “This will show later that we are serious in restoring mangrove forests, rehabilitating mangrove forests, restoring peat forests and restoring critical lands in our country. I think this commitment is what we want. show concretely, concretely on the ground. ”Later, we will invite the 20 heads of state here, said the president. Meanwhile, the acting director general of watershed control and protected forests of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Dyah Murtiningsih, said that this mangrove rehabilitation is a form of collaboration with various parties. He is optimistic that the mangrove forest will be ready to receive the visit of the heads of the G20 delegation. We have also invited experts to discuss the mangrove nursery that we are going to build here. We are optimistic, confident that together with other ministries we will also build together, so that in October we will be ready to receive visits from G20 members, he said. Meanwhile, the mayor of Denpasar, I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara, accompanied by the chief of protocol and communications of Dewa Gede Rai, was met after receiving a visit from President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. visit. Jaya Negara said the implementation of the G20 Summit was a momentum to present the city of Denpasar to the international community that Denpasar was sure. This is all the more true as several districts of the city of Denpasar have become the site of the visit of the leaders of the G20 Summit delegation. The agenda of the G20 summit is certainly an impetus to present the city of Denpasar to the world, hope that its implementation will have a positive impact on the revival of tourism and the economy while maintaining the stability of health public during the pandemic, Jaya Negara said. (LE-DP)

