India and Russia will have a very intensive 2 + 2 engagement, culminating with the annual summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin on December 6





New Delhi, December 2 (UNI) The inaugural India-Russia 2 + 2 meeting on December 6 between their foreign and defense ministers will see the two sides discuss bilateral, regional and international political and defense issues, leading to the summit annual bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the late afternoon that day. “There will be a series of meetings on that day, we anticipate a very intensive engagement during the day and culminating with the summit,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told a briefing. He said the day will start with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu co-chairman of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation in the morning while Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will hold a meeting bilateral with his counterpart Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. “These meetings will be followed by the inaugural meeting of the newly instituted 2 + 2 dialogue mechanism at the level of foreign and defense ministers,” he said. “The two ministers should discuss bilateral, regional and international political and defense issues with this format, which we have with very few countries,” he added. In the afternoon, the 21st annual India-Russia summit will be held. “We look forward to welcoming President Putin to New Delhi for the summit,” he said. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin “will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.” “The summit will of course provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional, multilateral and international issues of mutual interest,” he said, adding that it is proposed to issue a joint statement at the end of the meeting. summit “which will summarize the discussions, agreements and agreements signed during and also in the perspective of the summit”. The briefing comes as President Putin, speaking on Wednesday receiving credentials from ambassadors, including India’s new envoy Pavan Kapoor, said: “Next week I will visit India. During talks with Prime Minister Modi, we will present new large-scale initiatives for the further development of the particularly privileged Russian-Indian relationship, the Russian-Indian strategic partnership. “This partnership brings real mutual benefit to both states. Bilateral trade shows good momentum; links are actively developing in energy, innovation, space and the production of coronavirus vaccines and drugs. There is extensive cooperation in the defense sector, notably through the creation of joint ventures. “India is one of the authoritative centers of the multipolar world with a foreign policy philosophy and priorities that are closely aligned with our own. I am convinced that, building on strong traditions of friendship and mutual understanding, we will continue to work together to expand the full range of Russian-Indian relations, ”President Putin said. UNI / IA

