Indonesia wants fairer world order as it enters year-long G-20 presidency

JAKARTA (The Jakarta Post / Asia News Network): Indonesia launched its one-year Group of 20 presidency on Wednesday December 1, with President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo saying the privilege would be used to foster collaboration and promote global breakthroughs.

In a pre-recorded video speech broadcast online and at the unveiling ceremony of the G20 presidency in central Jakarta, Jokowi said the country seeks to strengthen global solidarity in the fight against climate change and sustainable development and to get developed countries to increase their commitment to help developing countries.

He said the presidency would be used to defend the aspirations and interests of developing countries with the aim of creating a more just world order.

Specifically, the 2022 program will primarily focus on inclusive healthcare, digital transformation and the transition to sustainable energy.

Indonesia will continue to promote the G20 countries to achieve major breakthroughs. Indonesia will continue to encourage the G20 countries to foster collaborations and strengthen themselves to ensure that the global community will feel the positive impact of this cooperation, the president said.

Collaboration is the answer for the future.

The presidency of the G20 nations will last until November 30, 2022. As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is only the sixth Asian country to lead the forum of the world’s largest economies after South Korea, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

This new global role comes as the world prepares to enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, with no clear end in sight following the discovery of the Omicron mutation of the coronavirus, which risks delaying the reopening. borders and global economic recovery.

Indonesia has already planned its calendar of activities for 19 different cities in the country in the hope that the international conferences held there will help support the local economy and prepare the country for a rapid recovery.

The country currently sits 52nd on a Bloomberg ranking of 53 countries on resilience to Covid-19, a “snapshot of where the virus is most effectively managed with the least social and economic upheaval.”

The three priority agenda items, in particular inclusive healthcare, are even more relevant now that the world is grappling with the emergence of Omicron, said Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

The new variant forces us to prepare many healthcare facilities more quickly for each eventuality, he said at the launch event.

By assuming the presidency of the G20, Indonesia will be able to determine the direction [these] global policy discussions, added the senior minister.

Political support To help policy makers with ideas such as pandemic recovery solutions, several G20 engagement groups such as Think 20 (T20) have decided to engage with G20 governments.

The T20 brings together leading think tanks and research centers from around the world and is led by organizations from the host country, with the aim of contributing research and policy proposals to G20 leaders on key governance issues. global.

In the coming year, T20 will be co-led by the Social and Economic Research Institute of Economics and Business Schools of the University of Indonesia (LPEM FEB-UI) and the Center for international strategic studies (CSIS).

Covid-19’s response will remain at the top of nations’ list of G20 agenda items, T20 Indonesia co-director Djisman Simandjuntak said in a handover ceremony on Tuesday.

The key question is how we recover under the stresses of Covid-19, especially when we have this new Omicron variant which is spreading concerns around the world. We’ll have to live with it, it’s called risk-based recovery, he said.

Responding to the crisis Indonesia has followed a growing number of countries introducing new travel bans and extended mandatory quarantine requirements from five to seven days, whether or not inbound passengers have departed from countries where Omicron cases have occurred. have been reported.

The government is also planning to impose tighter restrictions ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays in hopes of preventing another spike in infection. But with smart risk management, governments can still expect a recovery, said CSIS senior economist Djisman, keeping in mind that many institutions only predicted a slight slowdown for 2022.

At T20, we’ll have to figure out how to pursue a concerted recovery […] We need it to maintain a certain speed of economic recovery in the G20, he said.

Former Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro, another T20 official, representing the UI, said Covid-19 has restored the G20’s original role as a crisis response group, which it was to play in addition to its function as a global forum for setting the agenda.

One of the government’s G20 cosherpas, Raden Edi Prio Pambudi, said collaboration was urgently needed to trigger a stronger recovery.

The collaboration and role of scientists are essential; explore and contribute to [the focus issues] and transform them into concrete actions and deliverables, he said.

Paolo Magri, national coordinator of T20 Italy who chaired the group under the leadership of European nations, hoped that the Indonesian presidency of the G20 would continue to push the leaders of the world’s largest economies to fully implement the proposals drafted by the groups of reflection.

There is a certain degree of convergence in our policy areas, although we have to admit that our ambition remains in many ways unfulfilled, he said at the virtual event.

During the Italian presidency, the engagement group succeeded in recommending the One Health approach and the G20 commitment to extend the suspension of debt service.

Magri said, however, that other initiatives, such as the introduction of taxes on the income of global citizens and on wealth taxes on company shares, had not been considered.

Overall, some of our proposals were at least partially coming true, he said.