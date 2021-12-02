Xi Jinping and Biden: position on Taiwan





During the summit between Chinese presidents Xi Jinping and American presidents Joe Biden several issues were discussed, and as expected one of the most important, because of his sensitivity, because of what it means for the peace of East Asia. region and the world, the theme of Taiwan. Thus, in this meeting of nearly four hours, part of the time was devoted to clarifying the positions of China and the United States on the issue. President Xi recalled that the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques form the political basis of Sino-US relations, which have been respected by all presidents of that country. Then President Xi said that the real status quo of the Taiwan question and the very essence of one China lies in the fact that: in the world there is only one China, Taiwan does part of China and the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is the only legitimate government representing China. Another point of the topic that President Xi stressed is that to materialize the complete reunification of China is the common aspiration of all the daughters and sons of the Chinese nation, who are all Chinese, both on the mainland and in Taiwan. , Hong Kong. and Macao. For this achievement, President Xi said they have patience and an effort will be made towards peaceful reunification, however, if the secessionist forces seeking independence from Taiwan continue their provocations and cross the red line, China have no choice but to take decisive action. President Xi’s position allows us to understand that, contrary to what is said, to confuse, especially on this side of the world, that China wants to invade Taiwan, is that it prefers the path of understanding, taking up the Consensus of 1992, and debating, on both sides of the strait, the most sensible and least traumatic path for reunification. Independence is unacceptable, it is not in the points to be discussed, because it was not even for Tchang Kaï-shek, who has always been clear that there is only one China and that it must be reunified. Fortunately, for world peace and the future of mankind, President Biden reiterated that the United States recognizes the one-China principle and does not support Taiwan’s independence. If the words and positions of the two leaders on this issue are respected and supported by action, the future is clear, reunification peaceful, peace for the region, peace for the world. Before. Follow us on our networks!



