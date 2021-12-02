Politics
Despite the currency collapse, Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains on an unorthodox trajectory | Business | Economic and financial news from a German point of view | DW
The current economic situation in Turkey is slowing the whole country. Since the price of raw materials and energy has skyrocketed, many Turks have been heating their homes with charcoal or wood. Natural gas has become an expensive luxury.
The reason for the high prices in the energy market is the currency crisis which has been raging in Turkey for three years now. An inflation rate of almost 20% puts the Turkish lira under pressure. The currency has been falling for years. More recently, it had hit new lows almost every day.
On Wednesday, Turkey’s central bank pulled the emergency brake and intervened in the foreign exchange market for the first time in seven years. This has stopped the further decline in the lire, at least for the time being. It remains to be seen how long this measure helps.
Blame the central bank for the problems reading it
Stability is important to Erdogan right now, as the population grows unhappy that the country’s policies cannot keep runaway inflation and associated price fluctuations under control.
But so far the solutions proposed by the Turkish government, in terms of both economic and monetary policy, have come to naught. Still, at Erdogan’s request, the central bank decided in mid-November to lower its key rate from 16% to 15%. This was after authorities had already cut the key rate by two percentage points in October.
Modern economic theory does not prescribe any reduction in the key interest rate in a context of high inflation. On the contrary, central banks usually raise interest rates to curb inflation.
As many experts predicted, the pound collapsed after this latest move. Sometimes a single US dollar was worth more than 14 lire in the markets. This is a 45% devaluation of the Turkish currency since the start of the year.
Erdogan stubbornly stays the course
For years, the exchange rate has been significantly influenced by Erdogan, who openly declared his aversion to high interest rates. On December 1, he sacked his finance minister, Lutfi Elvan, who had only been in office for a year. He will be replaced by his deputy, Nureddin Nebati.
The Turkish president has repeatedly changed senior central bank officials when they failed to implement his monetary policy agenda. Although Erdogan’s interest rate cuts helped devaluate the pound, he was not dissuaded from his mantra: “Interest rates are the reason, inflation is the result.”
He reiterated it on November 30 on the public broadcaster TRT. Turkey was lowering the key interest rate in order to boost investment, jobs, production and growth, he said, once again stressing his unorthodox belief that high interest rates make raising prices and showing that he did not want to abandon his economic policies.
Sleep with dollars under their pillows
Economist Soner Kuru points out that the market and people have already adjusted to the fact that interest rate cuts will continue for some time. “People are now trying everything to save their money against inflation. But even if savers buy gold, this indirectly leads to an increase in the exchange rate,” since the precious metal is also dependent on the US dollar, he said. he explained.
Turks have faced steadily rising dollar prices since 2013, according to Kuru. And now more and more people are trying to secure their assets using foreign currency.
“In the future, more and more people will sleep with dollar bills under their pillows,” Kuru said. “We are in a time when even people who have never done business in dollars now see this currency as a safe haven.”
Economic growth at all costs
Erdogan also stressed on this TRT broadcast that he believes Turkey will experience strong economic growth this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to increase by at least 10%, he added. The basic economic indicators are very strong and the country is waiting only for long-term investments from abroad.
While devaluation of the currency is problematic in the country, exporters and foreign investors are taking advantage of the weakness of the pound. Partly because of this, the growth rate of the Turkish economy is impressive.
According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country’s economy grew by 21.7% in the second quarter of 2021. This is the highest growth rate since 1999.
But it is a recovery that has not led the Turks to gain more purchasing power. On the contrary, consumers are unhappy with the current exorbitant prices of basic foodstuffs.
This article has been translated from German.
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/despite-currency-collapse-erdogan-stays-on-unorthodox-course/a-59995697
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]