Bauxite exports will be stopped by 2022!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government continues to encourage downstream mining, especially minerals. In order to increase the added value in the country, the ban on the export of raw mining raw materials has been applied. After successfully banning nickel ore exports since January 1, 2020, President Joko Widodo ordered bauxite exports to be banned from 2022. In response to the order, Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia also said he would carry out the President’s orders. “The presidential decree is not only that, next year we will be able to ban bauxite, after which we will ban tin. We will therefore focus on 2022 downstream and creating added value for the ecosystem,” he explained during a press conference on Wednesday (01/12/2021). The government is pushing to increase the added value of minerals for processing into electric car batteries. But according to him, Indonesia will not only stop at the battery, Indonesia will also make its own car. “If we can’t make our own car, then we have to use the instrument business to business, you can take a business already in operation or existing for collaboration but with an economic calculation. With a good and correct mechanism, “he continued. He further underlined that this added value must continue to be encouraged in order to achieve the well-being of the community. According to him, the minister’s task is to assist what has been entrusted to him by the president. “What was ordered was executed with complete and measurable steps. Again, there was no export. There was no export of nickel. Everything was handled at the national level,” he said. he explained. Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for bauxite exports to be stopped from 2022. This means, faster than the rules of Law No. 3 of 2020 concerning ore and coal mining (UU Minerba ). The Minerba law itself stipulates that the export of unrefined minerals such as concentrates is limited to only three years since this law comes into force on June 10, 2020. Three years after its enactment means that the ban on exports of materials raw materials and mineral concentrates will take effect on June 10, 2023. Not only bauxite, the president also called on Indonesia to stop exporting copper concentrate to tin, after Indonesia had already successfully stopped exporting nickel ore on January 1, 2020. According to him, this must be done so that Indonesia no longer sells raw materials, but must first add value after going through the national processing and refining process. Thus, the state and the people will benefit more than just the sale of raw materials. “It is no longer allowed to export raw materials, raw materials, it has stopped, it has stopped, from nickel, maybe next year we will stop exporting bauxite, next year we will be able to stop copper, next year we will stop tin “, he declared. at Bank Indonesia’s 2021 annual meeting, Wednesday 11/24/2021. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Yes)



