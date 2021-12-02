In Bali, Jokowi expresses appreciation to Thomas Cup badminton team





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo attended a meeting with the Indonesian Thomas Cup team in Nusa Dua, Bali. President Jokowi expressed his appreciation for the success of the Thomas Cup team. Jokowi visited the Indonesia Badminton Festival bubble venue at the Westin Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali on Thursday (2/12/2021) WITA afternoon. Dressed in a sports suit, the President then walked into the match room and watched the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals follow-up match. President Jokowi watched the match between Yvonne Li Vs Pusarla V Sindhu and Yuta Watanabe / Arisa Higashino until the second game, then came out and met the Thomas Cup team. The Solo man went on to receive the Thomas Cup and congratulate him. As is known, Indonesia managed to win the Thomas Cup after 19 years, after beating China in the final in Aarhus, Denmark on October 17th. “I want to express my gratitude, I want to express my highest appreciation to our badminton athletes, as well as to PBSI who brought the Thomas Cup, after 19 years out of the Republic of Indonesia,” Jokowi said in front of the journalists. “This is an achievement that all the Indonesian people have been waiting for and I would like to once again express my highest appreciation for the Thomas Cup, as well as for the other achievements that have been passed on by the President of PBSI. forward, congratulations to all athletes and PBSI. Thank you, ”he added. President Joko Widodo visited the Indonesia Badminton Festival bubble venue at the Westin Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali, Thursday (2/12/2021) WITA afternoon. Photo: Rifqi Ardita Widianto / detikcom President Joko Widodo visited the Indonesia Badminton Festival bubble venue at the Westin Resort, Nusa Dua, Bali, Thursday (2/12/2021) WITA afternoon. Photo: Rifqi Ardita Widianto / detikcom President Jokowi then proceeded to the training ground outside the competition building. There, the Solo man played badminton with members of the Thomas Cup team. The President teamed up with Jonatan Christie, facing Thomas Cup team captain Hendra Setiawan who was in a duet with PBSI General President Agung Firman Sampurna. After that, President Jokowi returned to the main building of the Bali International Convention Center and left the VVIP gate to continue the journey. (gross / krs)

