NYT ‘Covered Evidence’ Xi Jinping Personally Ordered Uyghur Genocide

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) challenged theNew York Times a newspaper with a long history of defending communist atrocities to explain its decision to withhold critical information indicating that Chinese dictator Xi Jinping was personally the architect behind the ongoing genocide of Muslim minorities in the country.

China is currently managing what is believed to be one of the largest concentration camps in the world in the occupied western region of East Turkestan, officially labeled “Xinjiang” by Beijing. Extensive evidence compiled by human rights experts and journalists has proven that the Chinese Communist Party, under Xi’s control, subjects the Uyghur ethnic minority in East Turkestan to various crimes against humanity, including torture, gang rape, forced sterilization, systematic abortion and infanticide and slavery.

The US government led by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden has officially declared that China’s actions against Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in East Turkestan are “genocide.”

Xi’s regime claims that concentration camps are “vocational training” facilities that help underprivileged Uyghurs develop vocational skills and prevent them from engaging in jihad. The Chinese Communist Party has championed forced abortions and sterilization as a victory for feminism that has made Uyghur women “more confident and independent.”

As the most powerful person in China,while carrying at least 12 official titles, little evidence exists to dissociate Xi from the Uyghur genocide. The informationNew York Timeswithheld regarding Xi in his 2019 coverage, however, would serve as strong evidence in any potential case against Xi for engaging in genocide and crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which takes place. specializes in prosecuting world leaders for such atrocities.

The ICC has refuse to prosecute Xi, demanding more evidence of his involvement in the genocide.

“For unknown reasons, the New York Times appears to have intentionally withheld documents that directly linked senior Chinese Communist Party officials, including Secretary General Xi Jinping, to the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, ”Rubio wrote in a letter toTimes editorA.G. Sulzberger Tuesday. “In these now published ‘Top Secret’ transcript documents that the New York Times has reportedly been in his possession since at least 2019 Xi has explicitly authorized the modification of local anti-terrorism laws, the roundup and sentencing of Uyghurs, the use of forced sterilization and the use of forced labor in Xinjiang.

Much of the missing information in theNew York Times blanket come to light this week following the work of the Uyghur court, an independent effort to document China’s genocidal campaign. Among this evidence are several speeches Xi made personally complaining that the population of East Turkestan was too Uyghur and directly linking the success of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a global project of infrastructure colonialism, to the eradication of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the region.

One of the world’s top researchers documenting the Uyghur genocide, Adrian Zenz, confirmed that the information revealed to the Uyghur court came from the same source as theNew York Times report from 2019, but that the content of the newspaper’s report did not include much of what was revealed to be in the documents this week.

In his letter toTimes editor, Rubio asked for answers to five questions:

Who made the decision not to disclose all the documents that someone risked their life to obtain and give to theNew York Timesin a desperate attempt to save lives in Xinjiang? Why theNew York Timeschoose to deceptively characterize Xis ‘political objectives as simply counterterrorism and blame the atrocities of mid-level Communist Party members when you have documents establishing Xis’ true genocidal objective? Did theNew York TimesDo you have any discussions or communications with the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese government regarding any of the 403 pages he received? If so, is theTimesmake a deal or make concessions to refuse the release of any of the documents, including Xis’ speech about what he wanted to do in Xinjiang? Does anyone atNew York Timesreassess this decision after the Trump and Biden administrations determine that the atrocities in Xinjiang constitute crimes against humanity and genocide? Will be theNew York Timescommit to publishing the approximately 86 remaining pages of the document?

“[I]it looks like theNew York Timeswithheld evidence that Xi sanctioned the total destruction of a people, ”Rubio wrote. “No word of apology will erase your newspapers’ complicity in the ongoing genocide, but at the very least you should end the censorship of your journalists and allow all details to be disclosed impartially, without fear. nor favor. “

The senator also noted theTimeslamentable history of the protection of genocidal actors, in particular the Pulitzer winner lies published by journalist Walter Duranty denying the genocide of the Ukrainians under Joseph Stalin known today as Holodomor.

“We may never know why the New York Times and her man in Moscow felt the need to cover up Josef Stalin’s atrocities aimed at silencing and wiping out millions of peasants, but it seems history is repeating itself, ”Rubio wrote.

TheNew York Times published a response Wednesday in which he both denied having withheld the information in question and justified the withholding of the information in question.

“Senator Marco Rubio is simply wrong on the facts,” part of the response read. “The Times has long covered China in depth and without flinching.

The newspaper nevertheless admitted not having published some of the information referenced by Rubio.

“The Times chose not to release the documents in their entirety, fearing that the forensic analysis could allow Chinese authorities to identify the source and put the person at risk, ”the response said.

The response did not answer any of Rubio’s five questions.

TheNew York Times has on numerous occasions failed to disclose or simply fabricated information in defense of the Communists. Duranty’s example is most important in particular given that the Pulitzer committee refused to cancel its award in light of the fact that Duranty’s reporting was a lie but far from an aberration.

In the 1950s, anotherTimes Journalist Herbert Matthews published false reports claiming that brutal future Cuban dictator Fidel Castro had built up a sizable army, was very popular in the country and was actively fighting leader Fulgencio Batista. In fact, Castro and a small group of Communists had taken refuge in the Cuban countryside while legitimate, non-leftist rebels fought Batista in the towns, such as members of the Revolutionary Directory and rebel leader Frank Pas. Most notoriously, Matthews dramatically exaggerated the size of Castro’s clique based on seeing the same group of 20 soldiers parading in a circle around him, according to Castro himself.

More recently theNew York Times celebrated the 100th anniversary of communism in Russia with a series of scandalous chronicles in 2017 defending the murderous ideology. Titles published in the “Red Century“The series include”Why women had better sex under socialism, “The Cold War and the Illusion of Victory for the Americas,” and “How Mao Shaped Communism to Create a New China. “

TheTimes also published a bizarre ode to “fully automated luxury communism”, several paid commercials of the socialist dictatorship aligned with the communists of Venezuela, and an op-ed regurgitating the Chinese talking point that Hong Kong is “China, that we are like it or not ”. Most Hong Kong people to disagree.

