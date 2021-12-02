How NATO leaders kept Trump from blowing up the Alliance





Trump’s complaints and criticisms of NATO have led officials to worry about his intentions for the alliance. After he took office, NATO officials mounted a campaign of quiet maneuvers and public diplomacy to appease and distract him. The alliance has survived in large part thanks to the skills of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, new research shows. Loading Something is loading.

The Trump presidency has posed an existential threat to NATO and to transatlantic relations.

Before and during his tenure, former President Donald Trump questioned the need for NATO, complained about US spending on the alliance, and criticized the underinvestment of many NATO members.

Trump even appeared to threaten a US withdrawal from NATO if members failed to meet the alliance’s spending target of 2% of GDP.

Trump also wanted to restore NATO-Russia relations, which other NATO members strongly opposed due to Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and its ongoing proxy conflict in the Ukrainian region of Donbass.

However, NATO managed to outlive Trump thanks to the skillful diplomacy and people-to-people skills of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to research by Leonard Schuette of Maastricht University, who interviewed 23 senior officials from NATO and member states on Stoltenberg’s central role in appeasing Trump and preserving the alliance.

A personal approach from Trump and Stoltenberg at a White House press conference, April 12, 2017. Thomson Reuters

The United States was urging NATO allies to increase their defense spending even before Trump took office. In 2014, President Barack Obama said “everyone should participate”.

At the 2014 Wales Summit, NATO members formalized what had been a loose spending target by agreeing to spend 2% of their GDP on defense, 20% of that on new military equipment. by 2024.

By the time Trump took over the presidency, only five of NATO’s 28 member states, including the United States, had achieved this goal. Some of NATO’s wealthiest members were well below the 2% threshold, including Germany, which has become the target of Trump’s wrath.

It was up to Jens Stoltenberg and his team to appease Trump and keep the alliance together.

Stoltenberg and senior NATO officials embraced “Trump’s demands for greater burden sharing” because “they promised to generate the most goodwill with the US president and did not harm the alliance,” according to Schuette.

Stoltenberg lobbied his allies to increase their defense spending. By making sure to do so publicly, Stoltenberg was able to put more pressure on the underpaid members and signal to Trump that he shared Trump’s concerns.

To appease the unpredictable US president and portray him as the main driver of positive change within the alliance, Stoltenberg credited Trump with any success in securing spending commitments.

In May 2018, Stoltenberg visited the White House and, in a clever bit of public diplomacy, thanked Trump for his leadership. “This has an impact on the allies, because all the allies are now increasing their defense spending. They are adding billions to their budgets,” Stoltenberg said.

Trump and other NATO leaders after a group photo at the NATO summit in London, December 4, 2019. PETER NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

Two months later, at the NATO summit in London, which some feared would spell the end of the alliance, Trump announced that “everyone has agreed to significantly increase their engagement. They are going to do it. increase to levels they had never thought of before. “

Despite Trump’s arrogance, these increases are the result of the efforts of Stoltenberg, who “strategically promoted the idea that Trump had prevailed over opposition from other member states,” Schuette writes.

Stoltenberg was also always careful to compare “spending figures to 2016, the year Trump was elected rather than 2015, when Allied budgets first showed increases,” Schuette notes.

According to an official interviewed by Schuette, Stoltenberg would even present the increases in defense spending to Trump using “very simple bar charts” playing on Trump’s preference for visual aids.

After the London summit, Stoltenberg continued his efforts. He praised Trump’s pressure for increased spending in an interview with Fox News during a visit to the United States in 2019, saying it resulted in “an additional $ 100 billion from allies allegedly added to their spending on ‘by 2020 “.

Stoltenberg’s tactics paid off, although they did not get all allies to meet their spending commitments.

In 2019, only seven of the then 29 allies reached the 2% target and only 15 planned to meet it by 2024.

Nonetheless, when asked that year if the United States would withdraw from NATO, Trump replied, “People pay and I’m very happy they’re paying.

Connections Power Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. Kremlin Press Office / Handout / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

The other major point of contention between Trump and NATO allies was Russia. Trump has often praised Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

In this case, smart public diplomacy would not work, as NATO’s approach to Russia “was about making concrete policies,” Schuette said.

Stoltenberg relied on a different tactic to prevent rapprochement with Moscow and maintain NATO’s deterrent position in the face of Russian aggression, writes Schuette.

First, in his interactions with Trump, Stoltenberg has kept references to Russia to a minimum, focusing instead on burden sharing to distract from Trump.

Second, Stoltenberg relied on American officials genuinely responsible for the implementation of foreign policy, including Congress, the National Security Council, the State Department, and the Pentagon.

Stoltenberg with Norwegian soldiers deployed to Latvia, November 21, 2014. Ints Kalnins / Reuters

Stoltenberg tapped into these circles “to coordinate policy and maintain US domestic support for the alliance,” according to Schuette.

Stoltenberg was aided by his deputy, Rose Gottenmoeller, who was previously Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security at the US State Department and whose connections to US policymakers have proven to be essential.

In the end, NATO’s position vis-à-vis Russia has not changed, the alliance maintaining its operational rhythm in the east.

In the midst of these maneuvers, Stoltenberg managed to maintain a very good relationship with Trump, who has often praised the Secretary-General and supported the extension of his two-year term.

As a senior official told Schuette, Stoltenberg “was the only one in Europe with Trump’s ear”.

Constantine Atlamazoglou works on transatlantic and European security. He holds a Masters in Security Studies and European Affairs from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

