Brexit news: Great opportunity missed because Boris Johnson does not act | United Kingdom | New

Despite the government’s multiple promises to protect the environment and farmers’ livelihoods, The Wildlife Trusts, National Trust and RSPB are deeply concerned that the Conservative Party fails to come up with an ambitious agenda, compromising their ability to promote agriculture that respects nature. . They believe that the promises made by the government in its 25-year environmental plan are now in jeopardy.

Craig Bennett, Managing Director of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “After leaving the EU, we were promised that the billions of pounds of taxpayer money given to farmers would be used to improve our natural world. Today, the government released details of its highly anticipated program to pay farmers for more sustainable land management, nature restoration and tackling climate change. It comes on the first anniversary of the Farm Act – it’s an important moment that reveals the extent of the government’s ambition to improve the 70 percent of our land that has been cultivated since Brexit and our departure from the EU’s common agricultural policy. Speaking about the post, Mr Bennett said: “Today’s post shows a shocking lack of ambition that does very little to deal with climatic and natural crises.” He added: “The government appears determined to perpetuate the inequities of the much ridiculed common agricultural policy of the EU. Worse yet, nature-conscious farmers also seem to be the losers. “

Angry with the government that missed the opportunity, Bennett said: "It is an absolute scandal that the government has not seized this unique and important opportunity to improve agriculture so that it can help to restore nature and deal with the climate crisis. " Adding to the argument, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Executive Director Beccy Speight said: Nature and climate crises. She added: "However, this government is letting this opportunity slip through its fingers by failing to support nature-friendly agriculture and failing to keep previous promises." She continued, "Not only does this go against the wishes of the public, but it also undermines the government's ability to meet its own environmental goals as a result. Farmers want to do more, but they need incentives to help them.

The National Trust also took the opportunity to worry about the government's lack of action. Hilary McGrady, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust, said: "Almost four years have passed since the government presented its vision for the future of food, agriculture and the environment in a 'Brexit green ', central to the delivery of a better and richer environment in England. She continued, "But the future of wildlife and climate now looks uncertain as today's announcement falls short of the ambitious reforms promised. Farmers need a clear path to a future where nature is at the heart of sustainable and secure food production, and not the shorthanded diversion that this new agenda creates. " The UK has declared its ambition to be a 'world leader' on climate and nature, but it cannot face these twin crises without a major reform of agricultural policy.

According to the bodies' joint press release, "the announcement falls short of the Secretary of State's statement at COP26 that the government" is leading the way through our new farming system in England which will inspire farmers to grow crops. more sustainable way, to create space for nature on their land and reduce carbon emissions ". The losses of wildlife over the past decades have been largely caused by agricultural policy and modern farming methods which have contributed to: the disappearance of 97% of the lowland grasslands which are home to wildflowers, insects, mammals and birds – and blueberries, sand lizards and curlews

