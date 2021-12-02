Politics
Brexit news: Great opportunity missed because Boris Johnson does not act | United Kingdom | New
Alan Titchmarsh explores wildlife in Buckingham Palace garden
Despite the government’s multiple promises to protect the environment and farmers’ livelihoods, The Wildlife Trusts, National Trust and RSPB are deeply concerned that the Conservative Party fails to come up with an ambitious agenda, compromising their ability to promote agriculture that respects nature. . They believe that the promises made by the government in its 25-year environmental plan are now in jeopardy.
Craig Bennett, Managing Director of The Wildlife Trusts, said: “After leaving the EU, we were promised that the billions of pounds of taxpayer money given to farmers would be used to improve our natural world.
Today, the government released details of its highly anticipated program to pay farmers for more sustainable land management, nature restoration and tackling climate change.
It comes on the first anniversary of the Farm Act – it’s an important moment that reveals the extent of the government’s ambition to improve the 70 percent of our land that has been cultivated since Brexit and our departure from the EU’s common agricultural policy.
Speaking about the post, Mr Bennett said: “Today’s post shows a shocking lack of ambition that does very little to deal with climatic and natural crises.”
He added: “The government appears determined to perpetuate the inequities of the much ridiculed common agricultural policy of the EU. Worse yet, nature-conscious farmers also seem to be the losers. “
Prime Minister missed opportunity to protect UK wildlife
Britain’s rivers and countryside require urgent attention
Angry with the government that missed the opportunity, Bennett said: “It is an absolute scandal that the government has not seized this unique and important opportunity to improve agriculture so that it can help to restore nature and deal with the climate crisis. “
Adding to the argument, Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Executive Director Beccy Speight said: Nature and climate crises.
She added: “However, this government is letting this opportunity slip through its fingers by failing to support nature-friendly agriculture and failing to keep previous promises.”
She continued, “Not only does this go against the wishes of the public, but it also undermines the government’s ability to meet its own environmental goals as a result. Farmers want to do more, but they need incentives to help them.
READ MORE:
National Trust bans trail hunting after fox-hunting suspects
Brexit vowed to address UK wildlife causes, but failed to do so
British birds are also vulnerable to environmental changes
The National Trust also took the opportunity to worry about the government’s lack of action.
Hilary McGrady, Chief Executive Officer of the National Trust, said: “Almost four years have passed since the government presented its vision for the future of food, agriculture and the environment in a ‘Brexit green ‘, central to the delivery of a better and richer environment in England.
She continued, “But the future of wildlife and climate now looks uncertain as today’s announcement falls short of the ambitious reforms promised. Farmers need a clear path to a future where nature is at the heart of sustainable and secure food production, and not the shorthanded diversion that this new agenda creates. “
The UK has declared its ambition to be a ‘world leader’ on climate and nature, but it cannot face these twin crises without a major reform of agricultural policy.
DO NOT MISS :
Fury as BBC announces identical Christmas lineup [REPORT]
Jacob Rees-Mogg under investigation for £ 6million loan [REVEAL]
Remoaer’s argument as Canada over emergency maple syrup reserves [INSIGHT]
Help Britain go green
According to the bodies’ joint press release, “the announcement falls short of the Secretary of State’s statement at COP26 that the government” is leading the way through our new farming system in England which will inspire farmers to grow crops. more sustainable way, to create space for nature on their land and reduce carbon emissions ”.
The losses of wildlife over the past decades have been largely caused by agricultural policy and modern farming methods which have contributed to: the disappearance of 97% of the lowland grasslands which are home to wildflowers, insects, mammals and birds – and blueberries, sand lizards and curlews
UK farmers miss vital EU funding
Rivers are also in great difficulty: in England, only 14% of rivers meet standards for good ecological status, largely due to agricultural pollution, resulting in 13% of freshwater and wetland species are threatened with extinction.
Butterflies and moths were particularly affected with figures down 17% and 25% respectively. Mammals are also doing badly with more than 26 percent of species threatened with total extinction.
Despite the disappointing news, a spokesperson for The Wildlife Trusts said: “While the government has yet to respond to the concerns we have, it is not too late to change the situation and protect the British wildlife, a task that goes hand in hand with the protection of the environment. “
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1530072/Brexit-new-boris-johnson-farming-nature-environment-national-trust-update
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]