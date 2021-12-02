Meghan, Mar-a-Lago and pesky wind farms as old friends pulled the breeze





Farage against Trump was never going to be Frost against Nixon. The former US president and UKip leader turned GB News host are friends, and their exclusive conversation was imbued with a pre-Christmas aura of camaraderie. No one was pinned to his collar. There has never been any danger of an untimely exit.

The tone was of two buddies pulling the breeze. Once the cameras stop rolling, it’s easy to imagine the pair continuing their catch over a round of golf. And while it was of course fascinating to return to Trump’s world, as a political theater, perhaps the questioning was lacking on that murderous side. It couldn’t have been more cuddly if Farage had arrived dressed as a teddy bear.

Still, while Farage didn’t attempt many two-legged lunges during his 30 minutes with Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Estate, he kept the conversation going and made sure to tackle as many juicy areas as he did. possible. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wind farms in Scotland and the splendor of the Queen were just a few of the topics covered in a 30-minute exchange that was less of a lively interview and more of a whirlwind tour of the animal subjects of company of Donald Trump.

Trump has a reputation for being a showman. Farage has shown he is no slouch either by extending his time with the former Commander-in-Chief in a two-hour special. With a branding suggesting a new Rocky movie rather than a long-running political show on a 24-hour news channel, Farage arrived from West Palm Beach dressed, in 25-degree heat, in a lilac shirt and sunglasses. ‘a purple tie. His joy at landing an exclusive with Trump was out of control. I can’t even tell you what a beautiful day it has been, he began, adding that he had not come here on vacation.

There is no pretending. I’m a friend and a supporter, Farage continued. That didn’t stop me from asking the important questions.

The introduction aimed to create anticipation before the interview, which took place in a Versailles auditorium in the heart of Mar-a-Lago. To prolong the excitement, GB News had split Trump in half. Between the two 15 minute segments, we returned to West Palm Beach. Here, Farage invited pundits from all sides of the political spectrum to analyze and criticize Trump’s comments about the January 6 storming of Capitol Hill (not his fault) and Joe Bidens’ record in office (he didn’t was not a fan).

With a character like Trump, it’s often easier to let him lead the conversation. Perhaps this is why Farage chose to start with the political stuff and only move on to more gossip and esoteric topics later on Megxit, “wind farms in part two.

As Farage has pointed out, Trump has rarely been seen on the international stage since he left office. And so there was the weirdest feeling of stumbling a year in time when the camera landed on the former president. Hunched slightly forward, he hadn’t changed much since his election loss. He certainly gave Farage the headlines he’s crossed the Atlantic for.

I’m not a fan of her at all and I think she’s very disrespectful to the Queen, he said of Meghan. The Queen was a great woman, such a great person, a historical person. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson was all at sea with his commitment to wind power. He is wrong, Boris is wrong if he goes strong against the wind. He’s making a big mistake.

He also hinted that he would run for office in 2024, saying: “If you love the country you have no choice.

Farage seemed delighted with this last treat. But then he was delighted to be in front of the former Oval Office keeper. His bosses at GB News will also have been enthusiastic. Farage had joined the chain with plummeting audiences. Now he had landed an exclusive already generating world headlines. All this and he had been lucky enough to catch up with an old friend. No wonder he couldn’t help but smile as he beamed down from the beach, somehow not melting in that shirt and tie.

