Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned Xi Jinping that attacking Taiwan would be economic suicide for China.





Shinzo Abe and Xi Jinping (Reuters / file) Former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo abe China warned on Wednesday against consequences of its possible armed intervention on Taiwan, which, according to him, would constitute “an emergency for the Japan-United States alliance” and an “economic suicide” for Beijing. Abe spoke about this hypothetical scenario against the backdrop of mounting tensions in the Taiwan Strait, during his speech at a virtual forum hosted on Wednesday by the Taiwanese think tank National Political Research Institute. “In the event of an emergency in Taiwan, it also means an emergency for Japan and for the Japanese-American alliance. In Beijing, and in particular President Xi Jinping, you should never get confused to understand this.Abe said during his speech at the forum, picked up by Japanese media. “Japan, Taiwan and all of us who believe in democracy must insist that Xi and the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party do not take the wrong path.Noted the one who was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history (2012-2020) and still considered one of the most influential figures in the ruling Japanese party. Taiwan, an island of democratic government, lives under the threat of Chinese military action, which regards the island as part of its territory and says it intends to recapture it one day. Beijing has stepped up pressure on the island since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, rejecting Taiwan as part of a “one China”. “A military adventure (in Taiwan) would be China’s economic suicide and also cause serious damage to the global economy, added Abe, who left for health reasons in September last year and is still a member of the lower house of the Japanese parliament. (Reuters) Abe also recalled that the Senkaku Islands, administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing (which calls them Diaoyu), are located about a hundred kilometers from Taiwan, as well as other remote islands in the southwest of the Japanese archipelago. Japan has a bilateral defense treaty with the United States, which in turn has some of its largest military bases in the Pacific in Okinawa (southwestern Japan). For its part, Washington maintains an ambiguous relationship with Taiwan, an autonomous territory with which it severed official diplomatic relations in 1979 in favor of Beijing, although it continues to maintain informal relations with the island and has sold equipment. military to the Taiwanese authorities. The U.S.-approved Relations with Taiwan Act establishes that Washington will assist Taipei in defense matters, although it is not clear whether the North American country will intervene in a possible Chinese attack on the island. China’s reaction Beijing has summoned the Japanese ambassador to China over Abe’s “grossly mistaken statements” about Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday. In its response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi that Abe’s comments “seriously interfered” with China’s internal affairs. “Historically, Japan has launched a war of aggression against China, committing heinous crimes against the Chinese,” Hua Chunying, assistant foreign minister, said in the statement. “He does not have the right or the power to make irresponsible statements on the Taiwan question,” he added. The Pentagon this week unveiled plans to strengthen and expand its military bases in Guam and Australia, keeping an eye on China. (With information from EFE and AFP) KEEP READING: The United States criticized China’s aspiration to possess hypersonic weapons: “It will increase military tensions” Russia has deployed Bastion coastal missiles in the Kuril Islands, territory claimed by Japan

