Portrane are the whiskers of cats in Kilkenny





KILKENNY 0

PORTRANE7

Portrane proved far too strong for Kilkenny as they earned their third victory in their last four games to stay third in Division 1A.

Donabate’s side were one step ahead of their hosts all day and from the moment Ross Hetem opened the scoring they never looked in danger of losing this game.

Hetems’ first goal came early in the first quarter when he caught a pass from Imran Khan in his stride before placing the ball in the bottom corner of the net.

Kilkenny managed to keep Portrane out for the remainder of the first quarter but it was back to the wall and the visitors doubled their lead midway through the second when John Skehan beat two Kilkenny defenders before finding the corner inferior .

Two turned into three just before half-time when Andrew Darroch played a delicious one-two with Sean Graham before finding the back of the net to put the visitors firmly in control.

The second half saw Portrane continue to dominate, with Sean Graham and Davy Graham in particular causing all kinds of problems for the Kilkenny defense. Sean was unlucky enough not to score the 4-0 when he fired a fierce shot from the edge of the D which barely flew over the goal.

The visitors were having a blast in a venue they’ve struggled with for the past few years, and they soon celebrated a fourth goal when the excellent Davy Graham got the goal his performance deserved as he cleverly finished from close range after a good approach game from Imran.

The Kilkenny keeper did his best to keep the score respectable, making a number of fine saves throughout the third quarter.

There was nothing he could do to stop goal number five, however, with Sean Graham passing Hetem before piercing the ball low and hard into the bottom corner.

Hetem went from supplier to scorer, scoring his second of the day to make it 6-0 for Portrane at the start of the fourth quarter.

Kilkenny was already on his feet and eager for the game to end, but there was still time for another goal with Sean Graham ending a great performance with a neat finish after a good job in Imran’s midfield.

Portrane: Dan Graham, John Skehan, Andrew Darroch, Rory McKeon, Matthew Madsen, Imran Khan, Stephen Rogan, Ross Hetem, Derek Ledwidge, Sean Graham, Davy Graham. Subtitles: Cameron Shoebridge, Tom Mulvey, Dylan Eustace, Dylan Farrell.

