Michigan gunman’s mother wrote letter praising Trump





The mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley wrote an open letter to Donald Trump after the 2016 presidential election, praising his support for gun rights.

As a wife and real estate agent, thank you for granting my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a house to someone with bad intentions, Jennifer Crumbley wrote in a blog post, according to the Daily Beast.

Thank you for respecting this amendment, added the mother, who worked as a real estate agent in Michigan, according to the outlet, who noted that her staff’s biographies had been deleted.

Ethan, 15, was charged Wednesday as an adult with first degree murder, terrorism and assault in the shooting that left four people dead and seven others injured when he allegedly opened fire inside the Oxford high school, authorities said.

In her open letter of November 11, 2016, published by the Daily Beast, Jennifer also spoke about school problems, financial difficulties, resentments but also hope for the future.

She said she was skipping car insurance payments to hire a tutor to help her son, who was 10 at the time, and blamed the common core curriculum used by teachers.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult in the shooting. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office via AP

“My son fights every day and my teachers tell me they hate to teach it, but the [sic] MUST do it, Jennifer wrote. I have to pay for a tutor, why? Because I can’t understand 4th grade math. I was good at math. I can’t afford a tutor, in fact I sacrifice auto insurance to make sure my son gets a good education and hopefully succeeds in life.

Jennifer Crumbley (right), seen with husband James, openly supported President Donald Trump’s gun policies.

She continued: My parents teach at a school where their children come from illegal immigrant parents. Most of their parents are locked up. They don’t care to learn and threaten to kill my mom because she cares about their grades.

Do you realize Mr. Trump that they are getting free tutors, free tablets from our government so they can be successful. Why can’t my son get these things, as hard-working Americans don’t we deserve this too? Jennifer wrote.

Parents move away with their children from the Meijer parking lot where many students gathered after the shooting. Eric Seals-USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

She also wrote that her husband had suffered a stroke and a broken back and that we were only with my income. Do you know how difficult it is to support a family with only $ 40,000 a year? I could not claim state aid. I made for [sic] a lot.

Mr. Trump, that’s why I voted for you. I see the change we desperately need. I see jobs coming back, people who have to work for their handouts, money goes to those who really deserve it, she added. If this blog even happens to you, thank you. From the bottom of my heart.

The 9mm semi-automatic pistol Ethan allegedly used was purchased by his father, James, on Black Friday, officials said.

Ethan posed with the gun on Instagram a few days before the shoot.

Oakland County District Attorney Karen McDonald said she is also considering charges against both parents.

Owning a gun means securing it properly, locking it, and keeping ammunition separate, she said.

No motive was offered for the shooting, but McDonald said it was premeditated, based on a mountain of digital evidence against the suspect.

It wasn’t just an impulsive act, he said.

Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis told a judge that Ethan recorded a video the day before the violence in which he spoke of the murder of students.

Ethan was charged Wednesday with first degree murder, terrorism and assault.

Earlier, Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the boys’ parents were called to school on Tuesday – the day of the fatal shooting – for worrying behavior in the classroom. He did not disclose what worried school officials.

