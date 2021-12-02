Departure of finance ministers strengthens Erdogan’s grip on Turkish economy

After Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a vigorous defense of his quest for low interest rates in a speech to lawmakers from the ruling party in Turkey two weeks ago, he was greeted with rapture by all present – except one.

His finance minister, Lutfi Elvan, who had made clear his growing unease over the president’s idiosyncratic views on the economy, held his hands on his knees as those around him applauded.

Elvan’s resignation on Wednesday night, in the midst of the currency crisis, came as no surprise after weeks of rumors he was about to go.

But analysts said his replacement with an Erdogan loyalist with close ties to the president’s son-in-law, former finance minister Berat Albayrak, underscored just how much control of the country’s $ 795 billion economy. country was now in the hands of one man.

“Erdogan is now fully in charge,” said Turgut Kisinbay, economist at Invesco, the asset manager. “In the past, Erdogan delegated economic policy to ministers, the central bank, institutions and ultimately his son-in-law. I mean, I think it’s just him now.

Elvan, a bureaucrat turned politician, was welcomed by the Turkish business community when he replaced Albayrak as finance minister at the end of 2020. His predecessor’s tenure, defined by the decision to spend tens of billions of dollars foreign currency reserves in an ultimately futile attempt to defend the lira, drew sharp criticism from Turkish opposition parties and foreign investors.

Although critics have accused Elvan of lacking a backbone, business executives and government officials say he privately advocated for fiscal discipline. He also argued for a more orthodox monetary policy even as Erdogan, a staunch opponent of high interest rates, pushed the central bank to repeatedly lower the cost of borrowing despite inflation reaching an annual rate. by almost 20%.

In contrast, his successor, Nureddin Nebati, posted a 12-part Twitter thread last week defending Erdogan’s resolve to cut interest rates despite warnings that it could trigger soaring inflation and financial instability. Lira dropped to 4 percent after her appointment.

As he was sworn in on Thursday, Nebati echoed the president’s speech by declaring that Turkey was embarking on a mission of economic independence. “Our priority will be investment and jobs, not high interest rates,” he said.

Emre Peker, analyst at consultancy Eurasia Group, said the administration would now be “unequivocally aligned” with the president’s economic policy, which “would prioritize investments and exports driven by low rates rather than price stability despite the cost of a weak pound ”. .

Nebati, who came from a family of landowners in the southeastern province of Urfa, together with his brothers set up a business importing clothes and producing his own clothes for export.

He is known as a conservative and is a member of several religious foundations linked to Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP). In 2013, he proposed to close the 56 state-run brothels in Turkey, a suggestion rejected by the ruling party.

A Turkish businessman who knows him well described Nebati as having “a good heart” and “devoted” to the AKP and Erdogan.

Nebati’s perceived ties to Albayrak, who is married to Erdogan’s daughter Esra and who was once considered a possible successor to the presidency, has sparked new speculation that the leader’s son-in-law continues to wield influence in behind the scenes.

Several other people linked to the Albayrak have been promoted to senior economic positions this year. These include Erisah Arican, its former thesis director who was de facto appointed to head the country’s heritage fund, Sahap Kavcioglu, the governor of the central bank, and Mehmet Mus, the Minister of Commerce.

Senior Turkish banker says Nebati’s appointment, just hours after the central bank resumed Albayrak’s controversial currency intervention policy, could lead to a return to “tougher defense “of the lira which could reverse a recent improvement in the country’s foreign currency. reservations.

Others suggested that Nebati would use public banks as a tool to try to mitigate the impact of rapidly rising inflation and declining living standards by increasing cheap lending to households and businesses.

“The new minister is more likely to use state bank balance sheets to defend the Turkish lira and aggressive credit growth,” said Okan Akin, credit analyst at AllianceBernstein, the asset manager.

“However, since the profitability of state-owned banks still suffers from the implications of a similar policy in 2020 during Minister Albayrak’s tenure, he should first inject capital into state-owned banks.”

Others said it was largely unnecessary to know who occupied the finance ministry at a time when the only voice that mattered was Erdogan.

“It’s not so relevant who’s in the job anymore,” said Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics, the consultancy. “There isn’t much they can do to influence politics.”

Additional reporting by Funja Guler in Ankara