“Modi and Putin to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership on December 6”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will review the state of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries at their summit on December 6, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday (MEA ). MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the 21st India-Russia summit in Delhi will provide the two leaders with an opportunity to exchange views on regional, multilateral and international issues of mutual concern. The two leaders are expected to deliberate on the situation in Afghanistan as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, among others. The Russian president is visiting India on December 6 for the summit. Giving details of the commitments between the two sides on December 6, Bagchi said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh would hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu India-Russia as part of the Indo-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation. military-technical. In addition, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. “We anticipate a very intensive engagement during the day that culminates with the summit,” the MEA spokesperson said. After the two meetings, the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries will hold the inaugural “2 + 2” ministerial dialogue which is expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues. “In the afternoon, the 21st annual India-Russia summit will take place and we look forward to welcoming President Putin to the summit,” Bagchi said at a press conference. He said the leaders will review the state and prospects of bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership. “The summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional, multilateral and international issues of mutual interest,” he said. “It is proposed to issue a joint declaration at the end of the summit which will summarize the discussions, agreements and agreements signed during and preparation for the summit,” Bagchi said. He said Lavrov and Shoygu are expected to arrive in Delhi on December 5. India has the “2 + 2” ministerial dialogue format with very few countries including the United States, Japan and Australia. The Modi-Putin summit is expected to produce specific results in developing ties in the areas of defense, trade and energy. We learn that the two parties will consolidate a number of agreements in the areas of defense, trade and investment, and science and technology at the summit. A framework for military-technical cooperation is expected to be renewed for the next decade at the summit, in addition to the announcement of a joint commission on technology and science. India and Russia have also reached the final stages of negotiating a logistics support agreement and it is expected to be signed either in the two plus two talks or at the summit. The pact will allow the military of the two countries to use their respective bases for repair and resupply, in addition to facilitating the intensification of global cooperation on defense. Russia has been a proven partner of India, and the country has been a key pillar of New Delhi’s foreign policy. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

