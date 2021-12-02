Meadows calls out Trump’s COVID-19 test positive before Biden debates ‘fake news’





Former White House Chief of Staff Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsJan. Panel 6 recommends contempt charges against Justice Department official Trump Fauci ‘unaware’ Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days ahead of 2020 debate The 12:30 p.m. report from The Hill: Trump’s pre-debate COVID-19 test draws criticism MORE Wednesday refuted reports based on his own book that former President Trump Donald Trump Media giants sided with Bannon on request for release of documents from the Jan.6 Cheney warns of the consequences for Trump in dealing with the Jan.6 committee. ahead of a debate with then-Democratic presidential candidate JoeBiden in 2020.

Meadows revealed the positive test in his new book, “The Chiefs Chief,” which also said Trump tested negative shortly after testing positive.

In an interview on Newsmax, presenter Rob Schmitt referred to a brief statement by the former president on Wednesday calling the positive test “fake news.”

“What’s the story?” Schmitt asked Meadows.

“Well, the president is right, this is fake news. If you are actually reading the book, the context of this story describes a false positive,” the former chief of staff said on Newsmax.

“He literally had a test, had two more tests after that that showed he did not have Covid during the debate, and yet the way the media wants to spin it is certainly to be so negative about it. Donald Trump as they can during give to Joe Biden Joe Biden and Harris host the family Hanukkah celebration with over 150 guests Symone Sanders leaving the White House at the end of the year. The Senate for Defense and the National Security Overnight seeks to break the deadlock on the Defense Bill PLUS a Pass, ”he added.

Meadows reportedly said in his book that former President Trump tested positive for COVID-19 just three days before his first debate against Biden.

Meadows reportedly wrote that Sean Conley, the President’s former doctor, told him, ‘Stop the President from leaving. … He has just been tested positive for Covid.

Trump was then reportedly tested again and tested negative.

“We were hoping the first test was a false positive,” Meadows wrote, recalling that Trump viewed the negative result as “full permission to continue as normal.”

Three days after this debate, Trump announced that he had tested positive for the virus and attended Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later that day.

When asked about the timing of Trump’s COVID-19 illness in the Newsmax interview, Meadows took the opportunity to praise Trump

“Yeah, listen, every time we look at it and look at it attest and look at what happened, that’s definitely, that’s what I described in the book and talk about this visit from Walter Reed, “he said,” but there are a lot of great stories in the book that speak candidly about the miraculous work, the historic work, that Donald Trump did. “

Since the revelations from his book first aired, Meadows has apparently tried to side with the former president, even retweeting Trump’s statement that said “the story of me having COVID before or during the first debate is Fake News “.

