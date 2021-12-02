COVID 19: Boris Johnson dismisses possibility of responding to No 10 Christmas party allegations as Labor calls for case to be investigated | Politics News

Boris Johnson dismissed the opportunity to explain whether parties were held in Downing Street last year when coronavirus restrictions were in place as Labor urged the country’s top civil servant to investigate what happened.

Sky News understands that a number of parties have been held at number 10 in the run-up to Xmas last year when indoor mixing was banned in London under COVID rules.

Following reports that a a big party took place at the end of December, it emerged that Downing Street staff met after work and drank alcohol to relax, despite rules stating that mixing between domestic bubbles was prohibited.

Labor asked UK’s top civil servant to investigate the case



Downing Street insisted that no rules were broken during the period.

And asked why he would not explain his account of the allegations on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: ‘Because I told you and what I want to repeat … the advice is there and I am very, very keen that the people understand that. “

PM added: “We don’t want people to feel like they have to start canceling things… you talk about kids in nurseries and stuff like that I don’t think you need to stop that at all.

“And as I have said several times before, I think we take a balanced and proportionate approach to risk, but I want and I think Christmas this year will be much better than last year. “

Pressed to see if he will have a Christmas party this year, the prime minister said: “We had events all the time. We had an event for Chanukah, we had the Christmas lights on and all kinds of things. in number 10 by the rules as you would expect. “

It comes like work Deputy Chief Angela Rayner wrote to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case asking if he would investigate the allegations or take the matter to police.

What were the restrictions for level 3? Two days before the second Downing Street party supposedly took place, London moved to Level 3 restrictions where all indoor mixing was prohibited unless individuals were in domestic bubbles. This was due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections due to the emergence of the variant now called Alpha, which was first identified in Kent in November of last year. Under the restrictions, pubs and restaurants were forced to close, except for take out and delivery, and affected some 34 million people living in London and other parts of England , especially in Essex and Hertfordshire. Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at the time that the UK variant of the coronavirus was associated with faster spread in southern England. Level 3 rules also meant that sports fans could not attend events in stadiums. Meanwhile, indoor entertainment venues – such as theaters, bowling alleys and cinemas – had to remain closed.

In the letter to Mr Case, Ms Rayner said it was “difficult to understand” how either event could have come within the rules, and said the government “would undermine public health messages “.

“People are rightly angry that, as they diligently followed the rules to protect their community, Boris Johnson let parties go on at No 10. We need the right answers from the Prime Minister.” , she said.

Earlier this week, The Mirror newspaper reported that on December 18, 40 people attended a party in Downing Street, where staff drank, chatted and celebrated late into the night.

Sky News understands that those at this party are indulging in games, food and drink.

It was reported as a Christmas party, but a government aide said he was summoned to say goodbye to a colleague working in Downing Street who was moving to a new role elsewhere.

On December 16, two days before the big Downing Street party took place, London moved to Level 3 restrictions, where all indoor mixing was banned unless individuals were in domestic bubbles.

The day after this supposedly party, the Prime Minister abandoned plans to authorize Xmas mix for families in the middle of the climb COVID number of cases and a few days later a new lockdown was in effect.

Pressed on staff from parties held throughout the period, a spokesperson for Number 10 said, “COVID rules were followed at all times.”

On Tuesday, Downing Street was forced to deny claims that Mr. Johnson broke coronavirus rules with the holidays at number 10 last Christmas after the Mirror newspaper claimed the prime minister gave a speech during a departure on November 27 – when the country was in the second confinement.

The next day, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson reiterated during a regular briefing with journalists that “at all stages the rules have been respected”.

The original story claimed Mr Johnson did not attend the December event hosted by members of his best team.

A spokeswoman for the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, denied throwing the party or hosting parties at the couple’s apartment while restrictions were in place.

“This is total nonsense. Ms Johnson has always followed the rules of the coronavirus and it is categorically wrong to suggest otherwise,” she told the Mirror.

Downing Street staff are and always have been classified as key workers, with members working long hours to deal with the pandemic.

The original Mirror report claimed that about “40 or 50” people were crammed “play by play” into a room at number 10 for both events.

Last November, the whole country was plunged into a second national lockdown for four weeks.

As a result, everyone was encouraged to work from home whenever possible, and indoor socialization was prohibited.