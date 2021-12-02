Trump tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Joe Biden debate: Mark Meadows





Michael Zarrilli Getty Images

So in the previous White House, all of those Red Death Mask analogies that scurvy bloggers drew turned out to be pretty literal. From the Guardian:

Mark Meadows also writes that although he knew that every candidate had to “test negative for the virus within seventy-two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] to go out there. Trump, Meadows says in the book, returned a negative result from a different test shortly after the positive. Nonetheless, the astonishing revelation of an unreported positive test follows a year of speculation whether Trump, then 74, had the potentially fatal virus when he confronted Biden, 77, in Cleveland. September 29 – and what a danger that could have presented.

First of all, this matter about the second test is almost certainly a legitimate crapola. In the most believable scenario, that “test” was Meadows yelling down the aisle of Air Force One, “Hey, Mr. President. Do you have COVID? ” Second, this is all the best example we can have that the former president * is just a complete asshole, and would have been had he just bankrupted casinos. and strengthen small entrepreneurs. He knowingly endangered his opponent, who happens to be the current president, rally fans in Pennsylvania, political allies at White House events and, worse in many ways, Gold Star families who had already suffered appalling personal tragedies. I mean, seriously, what a jerk this guy is.

I find myself regretting the days when presidents kept their serious illnesses to themselves. I mean, William Henry Harrison had the good grace to die before he could give John Tyler pneumonia, which allowed Tyler to have grandchildren still alive. Zachary Taylor didn’t share his cherries and ice cold water with Millard Fillmore. Woodrow Wilson only propagated the punches by proxy, and he was kind enough to let Edith run the office when he was incapacitated. John F. Kennedy was fortunate enough to find a doctor, although a very odd one he shared with Tennessee Williams and Truman Capote, and Addison’s disease is not contagious anyway. Ah, that was the time.

So, we have yet another historical standard that was destroyed by El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago. Can we remove him again, this time as a human being?

Charles P. Pierce Charles P Pierce is the author of four books, the most recent of which is Idiot America, and has been a journalist since 1976.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a38411381/trump-positive-covid-test-debate-joe-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos