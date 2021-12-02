Like Indiraji, people won’t forgive PM Modi, says Mamata Banerjee





Bombay: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – busy in Mumbai creating a national profile and a platform from which to challenge the BJP in the 2024 general election – slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farm laws now abandoned, declaring “the people do not forgive him”. The comment was one of a handful of notable pikes by Ms Banerjee – targeting Congress and its claimed de facto position as a rallying point for opposition parties, and the BJP (over the drug case involving the son of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan) for being a “cruel and undemocratic party”. “Indiraof was a very powerful leader, but the message got through – “urgency, urgency, urgency”. She apologized in 1977 but people did not apologize for her. Our Prime Minister has apologized to the farmers, but the message has already arrived, so he will not be apologized either, ”Ms. Banerjee said. “Today he repealed the farm laws without discussion. But why did he repeal the farm laws… because of the UP elections. Everyone knows that. They are also scared. Don’t think they ( the BJP) are very safe. The country must be saved. Don’t worry, everything will work out, “she added. The comment appeared to reverse an attack by Prime Minister Modi on Congress in June, in which he condemned the party for “a systematic destruction of institutions” which “can never be forgotten”. Last month, Prime Minister Modi issued an “apology” to the tens of thousands of farmers who spent nearly 15 months protesting the three farm laws that were overturned this week by parliament, and the bill. confirming their deletion was signed last night by President Ram Nath. Kovind. The prime minister had said he “apologized to (my) compatriots … with a pure and sincere heart”, and blamed “some loophole” in his government’s efforts to persuade farmers to accept laws. But any suggestion that the attack on the prime minister could lead to a thaw in relations with Congress – as the two parties vie for primacy among opposition parties challenging the BJP in 2024 – was quickly banned, Ms Banerjee also firing some old Allied punches at him. She made it clear that the BJP was on a rampage because Congress – which led the United Progressive Alliance that was in power before the BJP – was not fighting “current fascism.” “Which UPA? There is no UPA now? What is the UPA? We will fix all the problems. We want a strong alternative,” she said after meeting with the NCP Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Mr Pawar – a key opposition interlocutor in 2019 – called their meeting a “model for 2024”. Ms Banerjee also targeted Congressman Rahul Gandhi, who she said “does nothing and is abroad half the time”; in this, it echoed the BJP’s line of attack against Mr. Gandhi. And this morning, poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who helped Ms Banerjee script her victory in Bengal in the April-May election, told the party he had no “divine right” to lead. opposition. Congress retaliated with Kapil Sibal stressing the party’s position as the “soul” of the UPA. Many see Mamata Banerjee as the emerging alternative of choice to Prime Minister Modi and the BJP in 2024 – a position underscored by Trinamool’s recruitment of political leaders from other parties, including (and largely) Congress.

