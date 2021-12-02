Ramifications of Learning Donald Trump Tested Positive for COVID Before Cleveland Debate: Today in Ohio





CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former chief of staff to President Donald Trumps said he tested positive for the coronavirus three days before his first debate against President Joe Biden in Cleveland – then tested negative.

Were talking about the role of the Cleveland Clinics in securing the COVID debate today in Ohio.

Editor-in-Chief Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with Editor Leila Atassi, Editorial Board member Lisa Garvin and Content Director Laura Johnston.

Here are the questions you answered today:

Why is the revelation about Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus ahead of his 2020 debate in Cleveland bad news for the Cleveland Clinic?

Governor Mike DeWine doesn’t say it, but what do we think could be the reasons for the reshuffle of the state agency that manages the Ohio juvenile prison system?

What is the name of the big surprise among the dozens of people who helped Justin Bibb the month before he took the reins of Cleveland City Hall? And what jobs has he started posting this week in his administration?

Who is the latest group to sue Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and other elected leaders on the gerrymandered congressional maps, not to be confused with the three lawsuits on the gerrymandered state legislative maps?

It appears that another Ohio utility besides FirstEnergy was using black money to help Larry Householder before he was arrested in the state’s largest corruption program. Who was it and what did they pay for?

How does the agency called NOPEC get the right to unilaterally hijack the natural gas accounts of hundreds of thousands of people without asking them? Is there anything else in Ohio where people have to take tedious steps to opt out of something before their account gets hacked?

Why has Ohio Governor Mike DeWine backed down from his veto threat and signed another bill limiting his power to shut down businesses during a health pandemic?

Is it really possible that the big and outrageous Cuyahoga County IT project has yet another big cost overrun? How much is this stuff over budget now?

What are the most popular names for dogs in Cuyahoga County?

