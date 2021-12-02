Leaked documents reveal Xi Jinping ordered persecution of Uyghurs in ‘top secret’ speeches in 2010s





A new mine of documents shows that key Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, were directly linked to the Chinese crackdown on Ugyhur Muslims in the country. The documents, called the “Xinjiang Papers” after the region where most Uyghurs in China reside, revealed how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) authorities, including President and Premier Li Keqiang, did so. statements that have had a direct impact on policies affecting Uyghurs and other Muslims. minorities in China. According to BBC, some of the leaked documents were shared with The New York Times in 2019, but this latest treasure trove of files contains unpublished information. The leaked documents were handed over to the Uyghur Court, an independent people’s court in the UK in September, but were never released in full until this week. Three academics specializing in the field were tasked by the Uyghur court to authenticate the documents. Drs. Adrian Zenz, David Tobin and James Millward all lent themselves to the task. While reporting on the leaked documents, Dr Zenz explained his analysis by saying that there were links between statements made by top Chinese government officials and subsequent policies implemented against Uyghur Muslims. He described them as “much more extensive, detailed and meaningful than previously believed”. According to Faithwire, Dr Zenz, who is a principal investigator of Victims of Communism, also shared details of the leaked documents on his Twitter in which he wrote: “The very first leak of ‘top secret’ remarks by a Chinese head of state shows how Beijing is behind nearly every aspect of the Xinjiang atrocities. Dr Zenz explained how “317 pages of classified Chinese state documents were leaked to the Uyghur court in September,” which included “what appears to be the very first leak of” top secret “statements by a chief Chinese state in history. of the PRC. “ BREAKING: The very first leak of “Top Secret” words from a Chinese head of state shows how Beijing is behind nearly every aspect of the Xinjiang atrocities: Internments / forced labor / birth control and shrinking shares of the Uyghur population / big data police / boarding schools / 1 pic.twitter.com/ibJNZ8VhtL – Adrian Zenz (@adrianzenz) November 29, 2021 According to Dr Zenz, the records showed how President Xi and Premier Li, along with other former central government leaders “directly and indirectly demanded policies which were then implemented, especially after 2016” . These policies included the “internments, coercive labor transfers, centralized residential education and birth control” of Uyghur Muslims in China. Dr Zenz added that “by comparison, the Chinese cables were ranked lower and were not issued by the central government.” He added that although “the leak is an identical subset of the Xinjiang papers” which were first reported by the NYT in 2019, the Times “never released the transcripts, did not mention. several key documents, did not reveal key links, and did not disclose the level of secrecy of Xi’s speeches. “ While the Times report said that Chen Quanguo, secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and member of the 19th CPC Politburo, ordered Chinese authorities to “round up all those who should be arrested,” the report failed to say. not said that President Xi ordered them, “Those who should be arrested must be arrested, and those who should be sentenced should be sentenced.” In June, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom issued a statement condemning “repressive population control measures against Uyghurs and other Muslims – including forced sterilization – could meet the legal criteria for genocide under the international law “. China continues to deny its human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims despite mounting evidence of their crimes against humanity.

