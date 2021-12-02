Connect with us

Politics

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga urges Prime Minister Modi to appoint chief secretary of state who knows Mizo language

Published

46 seconds ago

on

By


Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Zoramthanga | The photo print file
Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Zoramthanga | The photo print file

Text size:

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to appoint a new chief secretary in the state, one who has a working knowledge of the Mizo language, a month after the Center appointed Renu Sharma to the highest position.

A month ago, the CM raised the same issue in a letter addressed to the Union Minister of the Interior, Amit Shah.

Zoramthanga, who is currently in the nation’s capital, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed a wide range of issues, including the appointment of the chief secretary and the rehabilitation of Burmese refugees, according to an official statement.

The statement also said that the chief minister, during the meeting, asked the prime minister to consider his government’s request to appoint a chief secretary who has “a working knowledge of the Mizo language” for efficient administration. .

The Prime Minister assured him that he would seize the authorities concerned, according to the press release.

Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) executive Renu Sharma was invited by the Center to take charge from November 1.

On the same day, the government of Mizoram issued a notification requesting JC Ramthanga, an officer of the IAS Manipur-cadre, who occupies the post of additional chief secretary of the CM, to assume the responsibilities that accompany the post of secretary. chief of state.

Sharma, however, took office on November 2.

Zoramthanga wrote to Shah on October 29 urging him to change the Centre’s order to appoint Sharma as chief secretary.

In the letter, the chief minister pointed out that none of the cabinet ministers understand Hindi and some even have difficulty understanding English.

During his meeting with Modi on Tuesday, the CM of Mizoram further urged him to provide assistance to Myanmar nationals, who fled their country and entered the state following a military coup. in February, the statement added.

Read also: BJP and its ally, CMs of Assam & Mizoram, argue on Twitter as dividing line escalates

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs free, fair, uninhibited and interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. To maintain journalism of this quality, it takes smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://theprint.in/india/mizoram-cm-zoramthanga-urges-pm-modi-to-appoint-state-chief-secretary-who-knows-mizo-language/774759/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article