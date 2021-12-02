Joe Biden says he’s not thinking of Donald Trump





Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a straightforward response.

I’m not thinking of the former president, he said at a press conference on Wednesday before calmly turning and walking away.

Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chiefs Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president known as the ex-White House guy Biden was leaving for a rally in Pennsylvania three days before the debate when he received a positive result.

According to Mr. Meadows, when he passed the positive result on to Mr. Trump, he received a response that rhymes[d] with Oh spit, you must be covering me by truck.

While Mr Trump then tested negative for the virus ahead of the debate, it was only a matter of days before his infection saw him helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center and treated for severe symptoms of Covid-19 during many days.

The Biden team were reportedly furious that the president, his family and many of his staff did not wear masks at the venue of the debate, potentially exposing others to the virus and that anger predates the revelation that Mr. Trump already had reason to be concerned about an infection.

The first Biden-Trump debate was exceptionally belligerent and acrimonious, with the two candidates constantly interrupting each other as Mr. Trump produced a flood of false statements and various inflammatory remarks.

More infamously, when asked to condemn the violent far-right Proud Boys, he told them to take a step back and stick to a phrase that some of the group later imprinted on t-shirts.

