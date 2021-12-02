Despite the currency collapse, Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains on an unorthodox trajectory | Business | Economic and financial news from a German point of view | DW

The current economic situation in Turkey is slowing the whole country. Since the price of raw materials and energy has skyrocketed, many Turks have been heating their homes with charcoal or wood. Natural gas has become an expensive luxury.

The reason for the high prices in the energy market is the currency crisis which has been raging in Turkey for three years now. An inflation rate of almost 20% puts the Turkish lira under pressure. The currency has been falling for years. More recently, it had hit new lows almost every day.

On Wednesday, Turkey’s central bank pulled the emergency brake and intervened in the foreign exchange market for the first time in seven years. This has stopped the further decline in the lire, at least for the time being. It remains to be seen how long this measure helps.

The Turkish Lira has depreciated at an alarming rate

Stability is important to Erdogan right now, as the population grows unhappy that the country’s policies cannot keep runaway inflation and associated price fluctuations under control.

But so far the solutions proposed by the Turkish government, in terms of both economic and monetary policy, have come to naught. Still, at Erdogan’s request, the central bank decided in mid-November to lower its key rate from 16% to 15%. This was after authorities had already cut the key rate by two percentage points in October.

Modern economic theory does not prescribe any reduction in the key interest rate in a context of high inflation. On the contrary, central banks usually raise interest rates to curb inflation.

As many experts predicted, the pound collapsed after this latest move. Sometimes a single US dollar was worth more than 14 lire in the markets. This is a 45% devaluation of the Turkish currency since the start of the year.

Erdogan stubbornly stays the course

For years, the exchange rate has been significantly influenced by Erdogan, who openly declared his aversion to high interest rates. On December 1, he sacked his finance minister, Lutfi Elvan, who had only been in office for a year. He will be replaced by his deputy, Nureddin Nebati.

Former Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan (left) and his successor, Nureddin Nebati

The Turkish president has repeatedly changed senior central bank officials when they failed to implement his monetary policy agenda. Although Erdogan’s interest rate cuts helped devaluate the pound, he was not dissuaded from his mantra: “Interest rates are the reason, inflation is the result.”

He reiterated it on November 30 on the public broadcaster TRT. Turkey was lowering the key interest rate in order to boost investment, jobs, production and growth, he said, once again stressing his unorthodox belief that high interest rates make raising prices and showing that he did not want to abandon his economic policies.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan whose policies are wreaking havoc on the economy

Sleep with dollars under their pillows

Economist Soner Kuru points out that the market and people have already adjusted to the fact that interest rate cuts will continue for some time. “People are now trying everything to save their money against inflation. But even if savers buy gold, this indirectly leads to an increase in the exchange rate,” since the precious metal is also dependent on the US dollar, he said. he explained.

Turks have faced steadily rising dollar prices since 2013, according to Kuru. And now more and more people are trying to secure their assets using foreign currency.

“In the future, more and more people will sleep with dollar bills under their pillows,” Kuru said. “We are in a time when even people who have never done business in dollars now see this currency as a safe haven.”

Prices of basic commodities like food and energy have skyrocketed

Economic growth at all costs

Erdogan also stressed on this TRT broadcast that he believes Turkey will experience strong economic growth this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to increase by at least 10%, he added. The basic economic indicators are very strong and the country is waiting only for long-term investments from abroad.

While devaluation of the currency is problematic in the country, exporters and foreign investors are taking advantage of the weakness of the pound. Partly because of this, the growth rate of the Turkish economy is impressive.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, the country’s economy grew by 21.7% in the second quarter of 2021. This is the highest growth rate since 1999.

But it is a recovery that has not led the Turks to gain more purchasing power. On the contrary, consumers are unhappy with the current exorbitant prices of basic foodstuffs.

This article has been translated from German.