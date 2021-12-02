China threatens to smash skulls after Japan’s Shinzo Abe speaks out in favor of Taiwan





China attacked Shinzo Abe on Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister said a Chinese attack on Taiwan would be an “emergency” for Tokyo and Washington. In his most blunt remarks on the matter to date, Abe had told a Taiwanese think tank earlier the same day that Chinese leaders, including Xi Jinping himself, must show restraint. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Abe “stammered utter nonsense.” Referring to a speech Xi made on the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party in July, Wang said, “No one should underestimate the steadfast determination, determination and ability of the Chinese people to safeguard their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” Those who cross China’s red lines “will have their heads broken and bloody,” he added – another line referring to Xi’s speech. Abe resigned due to health concerns in September 2020, but he remains influential within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Japan. He and some members of his former cabinet are considered close allies of Taiwan. Asked to address the Taipei-based National Policy Research Institute on Wednesday morning, Abe said China’s use of force against Taiwan “would pose a great danger to Japanese territory,” citing the authorities. neighboring islands including Yonaguni and Senkakus disputed. “Japan would not allow such a scenario,” he added. “An emergency in Taiwan is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japanese-American alliance,” Abe said. “Beijing’s leaders, President Xi Jinping in particular, must not ignore this understanding.” Given China’s integrated relationship with the global economy, the former Japanese prime minister said military action against Taiwan would amount to “economic suicide.” He said, “If China also prioritizes its own interests, then the only solution to the cross-strait relations is a peaceful one. Although Abe is no longer in office, he continues to lead the largest faction of the PLD, responsible for the election of former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and incumbent President Fumio Kishida. His words carry weight, as evidenced by Beijing’s response. On Thursday, China announced that it had summoned Japanese Ambassador Hideo Tarumi the night before for an “emergency meeting” with Deputy Foreign Minister Hua Chunying to discuss Abe’s “false” remarks. Tarumi said he would relay Hua’s representations in Tokyo, according to a statement released by China’s Foreign Ministry. Japan and Taiwan do not have formal diplomatic relations, but cultural and economic ties have remained strong over the decades. Politically, the Japanese PLD has recently found a reason to publicly engage with the ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) in Taiwan on national and regional security issues. In August, LDP and DPP officials held their first security talks to discuss their mutual concerns over China’s military presence in the seas and skies of the two countries. At an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Thursday afternoon, PLD public affairs chief and former Prime Minister Taro Kono endorsed Abe’s comments on Taiwan.

