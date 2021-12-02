Politics
Opposition MPs toast Modi’s government in parliament over COVID handling
As the threat of a new variant of COVID-19 Omicron looms, Lok Sabha members transcending party lines have expressed concern and called on the Union government to be better prepared this time around.
Opposition MPs denounced Narendra Modi’s government for its inability to stop the second wave of COVID-19 as the ruling waiver was busy congratulating itself on controlling the spread of COVID-19. BJP deputies responded to the opposition, highlighting the number of measures taken by the Union government for vaccination and the rise of health infrastructure.
The debate in Lok Sabha signaled better coordination between the opposition and the government, as both wanted the house to work, unlike Rajya Sabha, who was marred by protests. Even as the debate was on, the Union Health Ministry revealed that two cases of Omicron had been detected in Karnataka. Many MPs have called on the government to make the booster doses available to the population as soon as possible as the threat increases.
Even US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have praised India’s handling of COVID. Although India started the vaccination campaign a month later than the United States, it has overtaken it. We have 15,000 dedicated hospitals working for COVID. We have 75,000 intensive care beds; 14 lakh isolation beds, said BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria.
He said some opposition leaders have talked about economic impact, but they should look at the current numbers. We have 8.4% GDP growth, one of the fastest in the world. We saved people and the economy.
What’s remarkable is that some people may have died from COVID, but no one from hunger as Prime Minister Modi led the world’s largest food security program. This effort has been hailed around the world, Kataria said.
Congressman Gaurav Gogoi reminded the treasury banks that it was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who repeatedly warned the government, but he was ridiculed. Now look, he’s been right on so many fronts.
Gogoi denounced the government for its lack of preparedness to deal with COVID-19, highlighting the shortage of beds and ventilators.
Earlier, kicking off the debate at Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut called for better coordination between states and the Center in the face of the new variant.
Raut also accused the Center of allocating vaccine doses to states governed by the BJP in excess and to the detriment of states not governed by the BJP.
Several opposition MPs reminded the Union government that while it celebrated the administration of 125 crore of vaccine, the number of people who received both doses was less than 40%. They also reminded the Modi government that it had promised to vaccinate everything by December, but the numbers were still low.
Almost all MPs highlighted their personal examples of how people have been affected by COVID. They paid tribute to those who have died in the past 21 months.
Raut claimed that the prime minister announced the establishment of more than 1,500 PSA oxygen factories in hospitals across the country, but in reality only 316 factories were operational.
TMC MP Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar urged the government to put in place a special framework for health services. After independence and before that, there was an Indian medical service like the Indian administrative service. Why not bring back this Indian medical service in which there are medical administrators who will take care of the administrative part of the medical calamities and also the delivery system? We could see more of what we see today.
Lok Sabha Adhir Congress leader Ranjan Chowdhury has asked the Center to reveal the exact figures of vaccinations, deaths and measures taken to deal with the imminent spread of the Omicron variant, without going into self-praise.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey recalled instances where he sought help from other party members, whether Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi, Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Mamata Banerjee and Asaduddin Owaisi, and how they and workers in his constituency helped him whenever needed.
Owaisi blamed the Union government for the country’s high death toll, as the government ordered the vaccine late.
