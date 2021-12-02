Revealed: How Sidney Powell Could Be Removed From Bar For Lying In Court For Trump | U.S. Elections 2020





Sidney Powell, the former attorney for Donald Trump who has filed lawsuits across the United States for the former president, hoping to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, has repeatedly appeared before federal courts that people were co-counsel or plaintiffs in its cases. without asking their permission to do so, the Guardian learned.

Some of those people say they discovered that Powell only named them after the cases had already been filed.

During this same period, Powell also appointed several other attorneys with their permission in these cases as co-counsel in his election-related cases, despite having played virtually no role in the introduction. or the litigation of these cases.

The two Powells appointing others as plaintiffs or co-counsel without their consent and stating that other lawyers were at the heart of his cases when in fact their roles were nominal or non-existent constitute serious potential violations of the American Bar Association’s model rules for professional conduct, top legal ethicists told The Guardian.

Powell’s misrepresentation in court in these particular cases often helped raise funds for his nonprofit, Defending the Republic. Powell had told potential donors that the lawyers were full members of an elite strike force who had played outsized roles in his cases when in fact they were barely involved, if at all.

A couple poses for a photo in front of a Trump campaign bus during a rally in Alpharetta, Georgia on December 2, 2020. Photograph: Nathan Posner / REX / Shutterstock

Powell did not respond to multiple requests for comment by phone, email and social media.

The State Bar of Texas is already investigating Powell for making other allegedly false and misleading statements in federal courts by propagating increasingly implausible conspiracy theories in federal courts that the election of Joe Bidens to the Presidency of the United States was illegitimate.

The Texas Bar held its first closed-door hearing into the Powell allegations on November 4. Investigations by state bars are generally conducted behind closed doors and therefore largely opaque to the public.

A federal grand jury also separately investigated Powell, Defending the Republic, as well as a political action committee of the same name, for fundraising fraud, according to files reviewed by the Guardian.

Among those who alleged that Powell falsely appointed them co-counsel is attorney Linn Wood, who has filed and argued with Powell many of his lawsuits aimed at overturning election results with her, including in the state. highly contested from Michigan.

The Michigan affair was a futile attempt by Powell to erase Joe Bidens’ victory in that state and name Trump the winner. On August 25, Federal District Court Judge Linda Parker, Michigan, sanctioned Powell and nine other attorneys who worked with her for committing a historic and profound abuse of the court process by bringing the case in the first place. Powell’s allegations of electoral fraud, Parker claimed, had no legal basis and were based solely on unwarranted speculation, conjecture and suspicion.

Parker further concluded that the conduct of Powell, Wood and the eight other attorneys they worked with warranted a referral for investigation and possible suspension or expulsion to the appropriate disciplinary authority for each state in which each attorney is admitted.

Wood told the court in the Michigan case that Powell mistakenly named him as one of his co-counsel in the Michigan case. At a hearing into the case to determine whether to sanction Wood, his defense hinged largely on his claim that he had not been involved in the case at all. Powell, Wood told the court, had put his name on the lawsuit without even telling him.

Trump supporters attend a rally in Alpharetta, Ga., Where Sidney Powell spoke about efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. Photograph: Nathan Posner / REX / Shutterstock

Wood said: I don’t specifically recall being asked about the Michigan complaint. In this case, my name was obviously included. My experience or skills were apparently never needed, so I had no involvement whatsoever.

Woods’ attorney Paul Stablein was also adamant that his client had nothing to do with the case, telling the Guardian in an interview: he did not draft the complaint. He didn’t sign it. He did not allow anyone to put his name on it.

Powell has denied that she would have appointed Wood as co-counsel without Woods’ permission.

But others have since come forward to say that Powell said they had been appointed as plaintiffs or lawyers in his election-related cases without their permission.

In a Wisconsin vote case, former Republican congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden said he only learned after he had been named a plaintiff in one of the Powells cases.

I learned today via social media that my name had been included in a lawsuit without my permission, Van Orden said in a statement he posted on Twitter. To be clear, I am not involved in the lawsuit to overturn the election in Wisconsin.

I learned today via social media that my name had been included in a lawsuit without my permission. To be clear, I am not involved in the lawsuit to overturn the election in Wisconsin.

– Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) December 1, 2020

Jason Shepherd, Republican County President Georgias Cobb, was also put on the plaintiff list in an election case in Georgia without his approval.

In a November 26, 2020 statement, Shepherd said he spoke to an associate at Powells before filing the case that Cobb’s GOP was a complainant, but said he needed more first. ‘information to at least make sure the leaders were okay with us having a party in costume. The Cobb County Republican Party then agreed to remain a plaintiff in the case instead of withdrawing.

Leslie Levin, a professor at the University of Connecticut School of Law, said in an interview: Misrepresentation in court is very serious because lawyers are officers of the court. Bringing a lawsuit on someone’s behalf when they have not consented to be a party is a very serious misrepresentation and one for which a lawyer should expect to face serious action. disciplinary.

Nora Freeman Engstrom, a law professor at Stanford University, said Powells’ actions appear to violate rule 3.3 of the ABA’s Model Malpractice Rules, which state that a lawyer must not knowingly make a false claim. declaration of fact or of law in court.

Since election day last year, federal and state courts have dismissed more than 60 lawsuits alleging election fraud and irregularities by Powell and other Trump allies.

Shortly after the election, Trump appointed Powell as a senior member of an elite strike force that would prove Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race only because the election was stolen from him. But Trump refused to pay her for her services. To remedy this, Powell created a new nonprofit called Defending the Republic; its stated purpose is to protect the integrity of elections in the United States.

As a non-profit organization, the group is authorized to collect unlimited amounts of hidden money, and donors are legally protected from the ordinary requirements of disclosing their identities to the public. Powell has warned her supporters that for her to be successful, millions of dollars must be raised.

Echoing Trump’s rhetoric, Powell told potential donors that Defending the Republic has a large team of experienced advocates.

Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters

Among the attorneys who Powell said made up this task force was Emily Newman, who had served Trump as the White House liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services and as a senior official in the Ministry of Homeland Security. Newman was a founding member of the board of directors of Defending the Republic.

But in the face of sanctions in the Michigan case, some of the attorneys have tried to distance themselves from playing a significant role in its litigation.

Newman’s attorney told Parker, the judge, that Newman had no role in drafting the complaint. My client was a contract lawyer working from home who spent maybe five hours on this case. She wasn’t really involved. Her role was de minimis.

To qualify to file his case in Michigan, Powell was initially unable to find a local attorney to co-counsel in his case, but attorney Gregory Rohl eventually agreed to help.

But when Rohl was sanctioned by Parker and referred to the Michigan attorney’s disciplinary board for further investigation, his defense was that he, too, was hardly involved in the case. He claimed that he had only received a copy of the original 830-page complaint that had already been prepared at the last minute, that he had examined it for over an hour, without subsequently making any additions, decisions or corrections to the original.

As with Newman, Parker found that Rohl had violated ethics rules by making little or no effort to verify the facts of the allegations in the Powells files.

In sanctioning Rohl, the judge wrote that the court finds it extremely difficult to believe that Rohl read an 830-page complaint in just over an hour on the day he filed it. Thus, Rohls’ argument in itself reveals punishable conduct.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/02/revealed-sidney-powell-trump-us-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos