Pak should not tie riders to wheat aid shipment to Af: India





After India was authorized to transport humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by land in Pakistan, the two countries are still working out modalities for the delivery of aid, including 50,000 tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced at the end of November the decision to allow India to transport goods through the Attari-Wagh border. However, reports suggest that Pakistan is insisting that wheat from the Indo-Pakistan border into the Punjab be transported to Afghanistan in Pakistani trucks.

However, India has so far maintained that this would result in a waste of time and money and both sides are now engaged in working out the finer modalities.

Explaining India’s position on the issue, Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi also said on Thursday that no conditions should be attached to the shipment of relief materials. At the same time, India continues to participate in the Afghanistan talks with various countries in different formats, he said.

Pakistan has bound its decision to allow India to transport wheat and medicines as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan on the condition that relief supplies are only transported by Pakistani trucks. The two sides have been engaged since last week in discussions to find a solution to the impasse in the face of the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

India made the offer to ship wheat and medicine to the Afghan people via Pakistani soil on October 7 and did not receive a response from the Pakistani government until November 24, Bagchi said.

Since then, we have had discussions with Pakistan on the modalities of this supply. These discussions are ongoing. Let me reiterate our belief that humanitarian aid should not be subject to conditions, he said. The modalities being worked out by the two sides will cover various issues, Bagchi said without going into details.

The Indian side wants to use their own trucks because they want to ensure that relief supplies reach the Afghan people directly without being diverted. The Indian side is also considering that the aid will only be distributed through the UN, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Bagchi said the meeting of senior security officials from countries in the region, including Iran and Russia, hosted by India last month provided countries with similar perspectives the opportunity to share points of view. view, exchange ideas and identify the way forward from a safety perspective. in Afghanistan. Problems have been identified and India continues to participate in discussions on Afghanistan with various countries in different formats, he added.

The expectations of India and the world community regarding Afghanistan are clearly set out in UN Security Council resolution 2593, he said. This resolution, adopted in August, states that efforts must be made to form an inclusive government in Kabul and that Afghan soil must not be used to plan or execute terrorist attacks against a country.

