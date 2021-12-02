Senior military officials from US, China set to meet on escalating arms race





Senior U.S. and Chinese officials will meet virtually next month for much-needed high-level talks between the two military powers, according to a report released Thursday. that of Hong Kong South China Morning Post said the Pentagon had discussed an appropriate format for the dialogue after consensus was reached at the November summit between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The post office said the talks would likely take place by secure phone or video conference, with dates in early January being considered. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will lead the meeting on the US side. According to the newspaper, the Defense Department hopes to connect Austin with Xu Qiliang and Wei Fenghe. The first is vice chairman of the Central Military Commission headed by President Xi, and the second is China’s defense minister. During the 3.5-hour Biden-Xi summit, the two leaders agreed to keep lines of communication open, with Biden warning that competition between the United States and China should not “escalate into conflict.” He recognized that rivalry carries the inherent risks of unintentional military conflict. The perennial question of Taiwan, and in particular increased US support for its democratic government, should be high on the agenda, as it did during the Biden-Xi talks. Taipei is confident that long-standing US support will not change no matter what happens next with US-China relations. Taiwanese leaders are also expected to be briefed before and after the dialogue scheduled for next month. Earlier this year, the Pentagon said it was struggling to engage with China’s top military leaders, Xu in particular. Beijing thinks Wei is a more suitable counterpart for Austin, according to The post office. Senior Biden officials, including White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell, have expressed concern that they could not reach Xi’s closest political and military advisers. The top Chinese diplomats currently accessible were “nowhere close” to Xi’s inner circle, Campbell said in May. He has been described as an obstacle that could hamper Xi’s decision-making on foreign affairs and especially military matters. Arms control The post office have signaled that there is likely to be progress in arms control, at a crucial time when the two countries appear to be in an arms race with conventional forces, hypersonic and nuclear weapons. The Pentagon has confirmed information in the Financial Time of two tests of Chinese hypersonic weapons this summer. Austin said that “is increasing tensions in the region”. The Hong Kong newspaper quoted Chinese sources as saying that Beijing was unwilling to discuss arms control with the United States on a bilateral basis, and that this would require the inclusion of Russia in any new arms treaty. weapons. While President Biden has told Americans to expect “extreme competition” between the United States and China, The post office these tensions have diminished in recent months. “The PLA’s opposition to US warships transits through the Taiwan Strait has been toned down,” a source told the newspaper. “They discovered that the warships had just sailed in international waters on a route that saved them about a third of their voyage from the South China Sea to their base in Japan.”

